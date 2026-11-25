Background: Free Autoantibody Testing for a Rare Lung Disease

On Nov. 12, HHS-OIG released Advisory Opinion No. 26-20, a favorable opinion regarding a pharmaceutical manufacturer's proposal to sponsor no-cost autoantibody testing for eligible patients to determine whether it would be appropriate to prescribe a drug the manufacturer produces for the treatment of a rare lung disease (the Proposed Arrangement).

The disease at issue is a rare syndrome characterized by progressive accumulation of surfactant in the pulmonary alveoli, resulting in an increased risk of secondary infections. The most common subtype of the disease is caused by autoantibody signaling, and the manufacturer produces a drug specifically for the treatment of this subtype. At the time the opinion was issued, the drug had not yet received Food and Drug Administration approval, though it had been granted Priority Review status.

Diagnosis is delayed by 18 months on average after symptom onset because the symptoms are nonspecific and overlap with more common respiratory conditions such as pneumonia, bronchitis, and asthma. Standard diagnostic tools, including spirometry and other pulmonary function tests, cannot reliably diagnose the disease because results may be normal in affected patients. By contrast, autoantibody testing is the generally recommended method to accurately confirm or rule out the disease subtype.

Under the Proposed Arrangement, the manufacturer would contract with a third-party laboratory to provide the autoantibody test at no cost to eligible patients in 49 states and the District of Columbia. To be eligible, a patient must have an abnormal CT scan suggesting respiratory disease, at least one qualifying symptom, and an attestation from a healthcare professional confirming clinical appropriateness. The manufacturer certified that it would not bill any patient, payor, or federal healthcare program for the test, and that no reimbursement code or fee schedule exists for the test under federal programs.

The program is intended to increase awareness of the disease and to facilitate earlier diagnosis and treatment, not to steer patients toward the manufacturer's product.

HHS-OIG's Anti-Kickback Statute and Beneficiary Inducements CMP Analysis

HHS-OIG found that the Proposed Arrangement implicates the AKS because the free test constitutes remuneration to eligible patients and their healthcare professionals that could induce the prescribing of the manufacturer's product. HHS-OIG also noted that healthcare professionals may have an opportunity to bill for additional visits to review test results or for follow-up appointments, further implicating the statute. HHS-OIG found that no safe harbor protects the arrangement and therefore evaluated it on its specific facts and circumstances.

HHS-OIG nonetheless concluded that the arrangement presents a sufficiently low risk of fraud and abuse for the following reasons:

Low risk of overutilization. Because the disease is rare and shares clinical features with more common conditions, the test is more likely to show that the manufacturer's drug is not indicated for a given patient. The manufacturer also certified that healthcare professionals would not receive any remuneration for ordering the test and that ordering the test would not be conditioned on purchasing the manufacturer's products.

Because the disease is rare and shares clinical features with more common conditions, the test is more likely to show that the manufacturer's drug is not indicated for a given patient. The manufacturer also certified that healthcare professionals would not receive any remuneration for ordering the test and that ordering the test would not be conditioned on purchasing the manufacturer's products. Safeguards against steering and interference with clinical judgment. Sales representatives would be prohibited from proactively discussing or promoting the program in connection with the manufacturer's drug, and the manufacturer would not market the program directly to patients. The manufacturer would receive only limited, aggregated, de-identified operational data from the laboratory, and sales personnel would be strictly prohibited from accessing any data that could identify a patient or ordering healthcare professional.

Sales representatives would be prohibited from proactively discussing or promoting the program in connection with the manufacturer's drug, and the manufacturer would not market the program directly to patients. The manufacturer would receive only limited, aggregated, de-identified operational data from the laboratory, and sales personnel would be strictly prohibited from accessing any data that could identify a patient or ordering healthcare professional. Practitioner attestations. As a condition of ordering the test, healthcare professionals must attest that they are authorized to order the test, the patient meets the eligibility criteria, no claim will be submitted to any third party, and their medical decisions will not be influenced by participation in the program.

With respect to the Beneficiary Inducements CMP, HHS-OIG concluded that the Proposed Arrangement satisfies the Promotes Access to Care Exception. The free test improves beneficiaries' ability to obtain items and services payable by Medicare or Medicaid, is unlikely to increase costs to federal healthcare programs through overutilization, and does not raise patient safety or quality-of-care concerns. The test itself enhances patient safety by providing information about the presence of elevated autoantibodies that may indicate the disease.

Compliance Considerations for Manufacturer-Sponsored Diagnostic Testing

Advisory Opinion No. 26-20 provides guidance for pharmaceutical manufacturers considering diagnostic testing sponsorship programs. HHS-OIG's favorable conclusion rested heavily on the structural safeguards built into the arrangement, including the strict separation between sales and marketing activities and program data, the prohibition on remuneration to healthcare professionals for ordering the test, and the transparent attestation framework. Manufacturers seeking to implement similar programs should consider the following:

Ensure the sponsored test is not reimbursable by federal healthcare programs and that no cost-shifting to federal programs or patients occurs.

Establish robust data controls that prevent sales and marketing personnel from accessing program data in ways that could identify patients or ordering healthcare professionals or that could inform targeted promotional activities.

Prohibit sales representatives from proactively associating the testing program with the manufacturer's products, including in materials left with healthcare professionals.

Require healthcare professional attestations that confirm clinical appropriateness, prohibit third-party billing, and affirm that medical decision-making will remain independent.

Evaluate whether the analysis changes once the drug is approved and commercially available.

The favorable opinion is a useful benchmark for structuring disease awareness and diagnostic support programs, particularly for rare diseases where diagnosis is often delayed. Pharmaceutical manufacturers considering similar arrangements should consult with experienced healthcare counsel before implementation.