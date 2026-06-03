HHS-OIG Flexes Enforcement Muscle on Corporate Integrity Agreements

A recent $32 million settlement between the Department of Justice (DOJ) and psychiatric hospital operator Oglethorpe, Inc. serves as a stark reminder to the healthcare industry: the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) will enforce breach provisions within CIAs, including imposing crippling program exclusions.

The Oglethorpe Action

In May 2026, Oglethorpe, along with its founder and two top executives, agreed to pay $32 million to resolve False Claims Act (FCA) allegations related to retaining known Medicare overpayments. Critically, Oglethorpe was already operating under a 2021 CIA resulting from a prior FCA settlement. Because the new violations constituted a material breach of that existing CIA, the OIG leveraged its enforcement authority to secure a 10-year voluntary exclusion from Medicare, Medicaid, and all federal healthcare programs for the company and its top three executives, commencing in July 2026.

"By enforcing the Corporate Integrity Agreement and securing a voluntary exclusion agreement the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of federal health care programs."

— Susan Edwards, Chief Counsel, HHS-OIG

Precedent: Parallels to the Small Smiles (CSHM) Exclusion

The Oglethorpe exclusion echoes one of the most prominent prior examples of the OIG enforcing a CIA breach via exclusion: the 2014 action against CSHM, LLC (formerly Small Smiles dental clinics). Both cases illustrate that while CIAs allow entities to continue participating in federal programs post-settlement, entities must create a culture of compliance from the top down and operationalize the controls necessary to meet CIA obligations.