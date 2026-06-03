HHS-OIG Flexes Enforcement Muscle on Corporate Integrity Agreements

Highlights
- Corporate Integrity Agreements (CIAs) have real consequences: A CIA is a legally binding contract where material breaches empower the OIG to unilaterally trigger program exclusion.
- Executives are in the crosshairs: The Oglethorpe case highlights the OIG's continued focus on individual accountability. Executive officers face career-ending personal exclusions when they fail to oversee their obligations under a CIA.
A recent $32 million settlement between the Department of Justice (DOJ) and psychiatric hospital operator Oglethorpe, Inc. serves as a stark reminder to the healthcare industry: the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) will enforce breach provisions within CIAs, including imposing crippling program exclusions.
The Oglethorpe Action
In May 2026, Oglethorpe, along with its founder and two top executives, agreed to pay $32 million to resolve False Claims Act (FCA) allegations related to retaining known Medicare overpayments. Critically, Oglethorpe was already operating under a 2021 CIA resulting from a prior FCA settlement. Because the new violations constituted a material breach of that existing CIA, the OIG leveraged its enforcement authority to secure a 10-year voluntary exclusion from Medicare, Medicaid, and all federal healthcare programs for the company and its top three executives, commencing in July 2026.
"By enforcing the Corporate Integrity Agreement and securing a voluntary exclusion agreement the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of federal health care programs."
— Susan Edwards, Chief Counsel, HHS-OIG
Precedent: Parallels to the Small Smiles (CSHM) Exclusion
The Oglethorpe exclusion echoes one of the most prominent prior examples of the OIG enforcing a CIA breach via exclusion: the 2014 action against CSHM, LLC (formerly Small Smiles dental clinics). Both cases illustrate that while CIAs allow entities to continue participating in federal programs post-settlement, entities must create a culture of compliance from the top down and operationalize the controls necessary to meet CIA obligations.
|Feature
|CSHM, LLC (Small Smiles) - 2014
|Oglethorpe, Inc. - 2026
|Underlying CIA Trigger
|2010 FCA settlement ($24M) regarding unnecessary pediatric dental procedures.
|2021 FCA settlement regarding improper billing and compliance failures.
|Nature of the Breach
|Failure to report quality of care issues, failure to maintain logs, and submitting false CCO certifications.
|Failure to return Medicare overpayments identified by their own internal consultants
|Enforcement Result
|Minimum 5-year exclusion from federal healthcare programs.
|10-year exclusion from federal healthcare programs for the entity and three executives.
|Mechanism
|Voluntary Exclusion Agreement (waived rights to ALJ appeal).
|Voluntary Exclusion Agreement (waived rights to ALJ appeal).