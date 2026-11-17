On November 16, 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued its long-awaited final rule updating the HIPAA privacy regulations to “support individual access and improve care coordination and case management” (Final Rule). The Final Rule codifies updates first proposed in late 2020 after taking into account comments received in response to that proposed rule and subsequent developments in health care technology and policy.

The Final Rule is expected to be officially published November 19, 2026, and become effective January 18, 2027. Covered entities will then have 180 days to come into compliance with the Final Rule’s requirements (i.e., until July 17, 2027, assuming that publication schedule), which in pertinent part will obligate entities to update Notices of Privacy Practices again after having to do so by February 16, 2026, pursuant to previous HHS HIPAA rulemaking.

The Final Rule includes the following notable provisions, among other key items:

Updates to the Individual Right of Access under HIPAA, including to reduce the amount of time covered entities have to respond to access requests to 15 calendar days (down from the current 30), and updating the process associated with requesting access and copies of PHI (including to amend the permissible fee structure to prohibit fees in certain circumstances and to require public posting of estimated fee schedules), and to add new definitions of “electronic health record” and “personal health application”;

Revises the scope of permissible “health care operations” to address individual-level care coordination and case management uses and disclosures as part of a covered entity’s permissible health care operations;

Expressly permits disclosures of PHI to social services agencies, community-based organizations, home and community-based services providers, and similar entities, to provide “greater clarity” to covered entities regarding the ability to disclose PHI to such entities without an individual’s authorization for individual-level care coordination and case management that may constitute either treatment or health care operations; and

Updates processes related to an entity’s notice of privacy practices (NPP), including to eliminate the longstanding requirement to have each individual patient sign a written acknowledgment of receipt of the NPP where the individual has a direct treatment relationship with the entity, and to update NPP content requirements to address individual rights to their PHI and how to exercise the rights.

Notably, as part of its justification for the Final Rule’s updates to current privacy regulations, OCR directly acknowledges how much has changed in health care and health information technology since the privacy rule was enacted in the early 2000s, and since the passage of the omnibus rule updates in 2013.

The Final Rule is significant for the scope of its changes to the HIPAA privacy regulations and for its focus on enhancing care coordination and the many developments in health care that posed challenges under longstanding HIPAA rules. The Final Rule is also significant for its continued focus on the individual right of access, and the more stringent expectations for access rights going forward, which follows a campaign in recent years by OCR of enforcement actions targeting non-compliance with current HIPAA access requirements.

We will continue to analyze specific provisions within the Final Rule and will follow up with additional guidance as needed. Covered entities would be well advised to review the Final Rule and accompanying guidance closely, and to consider what policy and operational changes will be needed to come into compliance with the new requirements. Covered entities should also keep in mind that new HIPAA security regulatory updates are expected in 2027, and therefore may see many changes on the HIPAA compliance front in the next year.