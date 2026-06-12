Hemant Gupta Bridges the Gap Between Cutting-Edge Technology and Intellectual Property Protection
Friday, June 12, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Ninth Circuit just delivered a massive, nearly $10 million reminder that spoofing caller IDs to hide behind a robocall campaign will cost you dearly. In United States v. Rhodes, 2026 WL 1662067 (9th Cir. June 9, 2026), the appellate court affirmed a $9,918,000 forfeiture order issued by the FCC under the Truth in Caller ID Act (TICIDA).

The allegations are that Scott Rhodes used a dialing service to blast out thousands of robocalls using spoofed, misleading caller-ID information.

Rhodes attempted to argue that he didn’t personally place the calls. The Ninth Circuit rejected the argument. The Court explained that the TICIDA liability explicitly extends to anyone who “causes” misleading caller-ID info to be transmitted. Because the record showed the campaigns originated through accounts, infrastructure, and online platforms associated with Rhodes, he was entirely on the hook regardless of who pushed the buttons.

Rhodes also attempted to make a First Amendment argument, claiming TICIDA is unconstitutional and attempting to cloak his spoofed calls as protected political speech or anonymous advocacy. The Court disagreed, pointing out that TICIDA regulates deceptive telecommunications practices, not viewpoints. Callers are free to engage in political speech, but they cannot deliberately spoof caller ID with the intent to harm, defraud, or deceive.

When it came to the nearly $10 million price tag, Rhodes argued the penalty violated the Eighth Amendment’s Excessive Fines Clause. The math, however, was heavily in the government’s favor. Congress authorized TICIDA penalties of up to $10,000 per violation. The FCC penalized Rhodes just at around $2,000 per unlawful call across 4,959 violations. Based on the scale and intentional concealment of the campaign, the court ruled the fine was not grossly disproportionate to the gravity of the offense.

Rhodes also attempted to argue that the government improperly transformed standard TCPA violations into TICIDA liability. The court swiftly rejected this as well, noting the undisputed evidence proved independent TICIDA violations completely separate from the TCPA.

So here’s a good reminder that the FCC has the power and uses the power to enforce massive penalties for caller ID spoofing, and the Ninth Circuit has certainly backed that up here.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Certain personal property of Cubitac Corp. and Cabitac Corp
Published: 4 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Troutman Amin, LLP

BOILERPLATE BACKFIRE: Court Compels Discovery In TCPA DNC Case And Awards Fees, Rejecting Spoofing Defense To Discoverability
by: Olga Koroleva
GENERATED, FILED, SANCTIONED: Tennessee District Court Issues Significant Sanctions Against Lawyers Using GenAI
by: TCPA Practice Group
TARGETED, NOT RANDOM: Magistrate Recommends Summary Judgment For Debt Collector On TCPA ATDS And FDCPA Claims
by: TCPA Practice Group
MAXIMUS PAYOUT: Maximus Education, LLC To pay $3,000,000.00 to End Wrong Number Robocall TCPA Class Action With Mr. Number One Himself
by: Eric J. Troutman
PROTESTS TOO MUCH- Court Denies TCPA Plaintiff’s Motion to Quash Subpoenas to Banks–And There’s a Reason Behind It
by: Eric J. Troutman
And Louisiana Makes Twenty-Two…Louisiana Joins the Privacy Club: What the New Louisiana Data Privacy Act Means for You
by: William Fife
When “We Take Security Seriously” Isn’t Enough: Lessons from the FTC’s Illuminate Order
by: William Fife
FOREFEITURE PHONY?- Supreme Court Upholds FCC’s Forfeiture Power– But Only Because It Doesn’t Really Mean Anything
by: Eric J. Troutman
TEXAS INSURANCE EXEMPTION APPLIED!- Senior Life Insurance Company Loses War But Wins Important Battle for Insurance Companies Sued Under Texas State Registration Rules
by: Eric J. Troutman
BAD FACTS BAD LAW: 105 Unwanted SMS Messages Promoting “AI” Trading Signals Enough to Allow TCPA ATDS Claim To Slip Past the Pleadings Stage
by: Eric J. Troutman
THE DEBATE CONTINUES!: Northern District of California Holds Text Messages ARE Telephone Calls For TCPA Purposes
by: TCPA Practice Group
NO SECOND CALL, NO CLAIM- Court Dismisses Spoliation Allegations Over Choice Of Law, Expired Retention Rules, And Failure To Allege Multiple Calls In Violation Of The TCPA’s DNC Rules
by: Eric J. Troutman
CIPA WIN- California Superior Court Sustains Dismissal of Website Tracking Claims, Holding CIPA’s Pen Register Provisions Do Not Apply to Routine Web Analytics Technologies
by: Puja J. Amin

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 