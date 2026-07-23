Heirs’ Lights Flicker Out- Sixth Circuit Affirms MillerKnoll’s Bubble Lamp Rights

The US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit affirmed summary judgment for the manufacturer of an iconic lamp design, finding that the designer’s heirs could not pursue trademark infringement and related tort claims based on the contractual transference of ownership and use of the intellectual property associated with the lamp. The Court concluded that the governing agreements authorized the manufacturer’s conduct and that the designer’s family later ratified the manufacturer’s ownership by accepting royalties with knowledge of its ownership claim. Nelson v. MillerKnoll, Inc., Case No. 25-1940 (6th Cir. July 7, 2026) (Boggs, Clay, Gilman, JJ.)

George Nelson, a prominent mid-century furniture designer, created the cloth-covered hanging fixtures known as the Bubble Lamp while serving as design director of Herman Miller, now MillerKnoll. George and Herman Miller did not enter into a formal written agreement addressing ownership of the Bubble Lamp’s intellectual property during the designer’s employment.

After George’s death, his widow, Jacqueline Nelson, entered into a 2006 agreement under which Herman Miller agreed to pay royalties on certain products designed by George. In 2015, while a related foundation was litigating against another company that had registered and sold Bubble Lamp trademarks, George’s son, Mico Nelson, executed an addendum on Jacqueline’s behalf. The addendum expanded the royalty arrangement to include “Nelson branded Lamp Products” and granted Herman Miller exclusive worldwide rights to manufacture, use, sell, and license those products.

Herman Miller later acquired the Bubble Lamp business and related trademark registrations, including two product-configuration marks and the BUBBLE LAMP word mark.

The Nelson family sued MillerKnoll, alleging that it had improperly obtained the Bubble Lamp’s intellectual property as part of a broader scheme to deprive the family of George’s rights. The complaint asserted federal and state trademark infringement, fraud, conspiracy, unjust enrichment, and cancellation of the trademark registrations. The district court granted summary judgment to MillerKnoll on all claims. The Nelson family appealed.

The principal issue on appeal was whether the 2006 agreement and 2015 addendum merely licensed MillerKnoll to use the Bubble Lamp’s intellectual property or also authorized MillerKnoll ownership of that intellectual property.

Applying Michigan contract law, the Sixth Circuit concluded that the agreements unambiguously granted MillerKnoll both ownership and use rights. Although the agreements referred to “Licensed Products,” that term was contractually defined to include products whose rights MillerKnoll owned. Other provisions granted MillerKnoll “exclusive right, title, and interest” in the covered designs and the sole right to enforce the associated proprietary rights.

That contractual authorization defeated the Nelson family’s Lanham Act claim. The Sixth Circuit explained that authorized use of a mark cannot support an infringement claim under § 43(a) because authorized conduct does not create the type of source confusion the statute is intended to prevent.

The same reasoning foreclosed the state-law trademark and tort claims. Because the agreements authorized MillerKnoll’s ownership and use of the Bubble Lamp’s intellectual property, the Nelson family could not recover for conduct to which it had consented.

The Sixth Circuit also concluded that Mico independently ratified MillerKnoll’s ownership. By 2017, he knew that MillerKnoll claimed ownership of the Bubble Lamp’s intellectual property but continued accepting millions of dollars in royalty payments. Mico’s acceptance of those benefits with knowledge of MillerKnoll’s position constituted ratification under Michigan law.

Finally, the Sixth Circuit rejected the Nelson family’s request to cancel the trademark registrations, finding they failed to present sufficient evidence that the prior registrant knowingly made false statements to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Without evidence of knowing falsity, the fraud-based cancellation claim could not survive summary judgment.