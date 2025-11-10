Healthcare Preview for the Week of: November 10, 2025

Light at the end of the shutdown tunnel?

On November 9, 2025, the Senate voted to proceed to consideration of a continuing resolution (CR) through January 30, 2026, that includes three full-year appropriations bills for fiscal year (FY) 2026 and additional provisions. It does not include a provision to fund the Affordable Care Act enhanced premium tax credits set to expire December 31, 2026. Senator Thune has committed to a separate vote in the Senate on such a measure, but House Republican leadership has not made a similar commitment. The motion to proceed passed on a 60 – 40 vote with eight Democrats (none of whom are up for reelection in 2026) joining 52 Republicans to support the measure.

The Senate Appropriations Committee also released the text of the CR on November 9. Accompanying the CR is the continuation of health extenders for the period of October 1, 2025, through January 30, 2026. However, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services may issue guidance to clarify how providers and Medicare Administrative Contractors should process payments that have been impacted by the shutdown.

The agreement includes three full-year appropriations bills for FY 2026: Military Construction and Veterans Affairs; Agriculture, Rural Development, and the US Food and Drug Administration; and Legislative Branch appropriations. Appropriators plan to proceed with consideration of the remaining nine FY 2026 bills through regular order in advance of the January 30, 2026, deadline. How many can get through Congress remains to be seen.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is funded through the Agriculture Appropriations bill, so this legislation would fully fund SNAP benefits for FY 2026. The bill also includes provisions requiring that furloughed federal workers receive back pay and requiring that federal workers who were fired during the shutdown get their jobs back.

The Senate is expected to vote as soon as today or early Tuesday on the compromise package. If the same eight Democrats vote to pass the CR, the package would move to the House. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has said that he will provide a 36-hour notice for House members to return after the Senate passes a CR. The House potentially would vote Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the Senate timeline.

This week was scheduled to be recess in honor of Veterans Day, so congressional activity likely will focus solely on the shut down, and Congress likely will return to recess this week if an agreement is reached.

With regard to the administration, we are still awaiting the Medicare Outpatient Prospective Payment System and home health final rules to be released.