Healthcare Preview for the Week of- March 2, 2026 [Podcast]

Healthcare on the back burner, but not on pause

Following this weekend’s events in Iran, congressional attention will center on votes related to war powers and US military engagement in the region, likely reshaping the floor schedule to prioritize national security and potentially delaying action on other policy priorities.

While healthcare policy won’t be at the forefront of congressional attention this week, it certainly doesn’t stop. On Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold its second hearing on fraud in federal programs, focusing on Minnesota. On Thursday, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing on improving patient outcomes through utilization of healthcare data, with Thomas Keane, assistant secretary for technology policy and national coordinator for health information technology, providing testimony. The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health also will conduct an oversight hearing on how to support veterans with traumatic brain injuries.

Both the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) and the Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC) will hold two-day public meetings this week. MedPAC will meet from March 2 to 3, with scheduled discussions on hospice services and provider participation in Medicare Advantage networks, and an overview of how Medicare Part B premium payment systems operate. MACPAC will meet from March 5 to 6, with scheduled discussions on automation of prior authorization, access to residential treatment services for youth, and provider enrollment and credentialing.

Stakeholders await a potential Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nomination announcement, which could inject additional healthcare-focused discussion into the days or weeks ahead. Political attention also will begin shifting toward the 2026 election cycle, as tomorrow officially marks the start of primary season in Texas, North Carolina, and Arkansas.

Today’s podcast

In this week’s Healthcare Preview, Debbie Curtis and Rodney Whitlock join Maddie News to discuss how recent world events may affect ongoing congressional and administrative health policy work in 2026.