Health-e Law Episode 27 | Emerging Cybersecurity Threats in Healthcare with Erik Pupo [Podcast]
Thursday, July 16, 2026
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Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard’s podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, partner and host Sara Shanti sits down with Erik Pupo, Director of Commercial Health IT at Guidehouse, to discuss how healthcare’s push toward greater connectivity and data sharing creates new cybersecurity risks, and what health systems need to do to stay ahead of emerging threats.

What we discuss in this episode:

  • The current cybersecurity landscape for hospitals and health systems
  • What TEFCA is and why it matters for healthcare data sharing
  • The core cybersecurity practices providers of all sizes should have in place
  • Cautionary tales from the field that emphasize the importance of maintaining a strong cybersecurity program

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