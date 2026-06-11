Health-e Law Episode 26, Part 2 | AI Adoption in Healthcare: Opportunities, Risks and the Future of Care Delivery [Podcast]
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard’s podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In the second part of this two-part episode, Cora Han, Chief Health Data Officer for University of California Health, joins partner and host Michael Orlando to discuss the current state of AI adoption across healthcare systems, including deployment, governance challenges, regulatory developments and the future of AI-enabled care delivery.
What we discuss in this episode:
- The growing role and current state of AI adoption across healthcare delivery systems
- Ambient scribes, inbox management, coding assistance and other practical AI use cases
- Using AI to improve quality reporting and operational efficiency
- Opportunities for AI to address clinician shortages, burnout and healthcare access issues
- Expanding access to specialized care through AI-enabled care models
- The challenges of evaluating and governing a rapidly growing AI vendor ecosystem
- Adapting governance frameworks to keep pace with AI innovation
- Federal and state regulatory developments impacting healthcare AI adoption
- The importance of transparency in AI tools, including model development, performance and use
- Why implementation and workflow integration remain critical barriers to successful AI adoption
- Measuring ROI and real-world impact of AI tools in healthcare settings
Listen to Part 1 of this conversation on AI adoption in healthcare, including data privacy, vendor relationships and AI governance, here.
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