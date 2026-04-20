Health-e Law Episode 25 | Human in the Loop: Bringing AI to Skilled Nursing Facilities [Podcast]
Monday, April 20, 2026
Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard’s podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, Ernie Ianace, founder and CEO of CareAlly, joins partner and host Michael Orlando to explain how AI orchestration can allow skilled nursing facilities to automate complex workflows, while keeping humans in the loop for clinical and regulatory decisions.
What we discuss in this episode:
- What CareAlly is, and the day-to-day issues it addresses for skilled nursing facilities
- How executives should approach choosing the first workflow to automate in a modular AI architecture
- What makes a good starting point to quickly demonstrate value without threatening existing staff
- What human-in-the-loop looks like in practice for operators, clinicians and compliance teams
- How the implementation differs in the skilled nursing environment compared to other healthcare settings
- How real-time data sharing changes care management, denial prevention and outcomes in these value-based arrangements
- How to avoid AI sprawl of various disconnected, independent systems
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