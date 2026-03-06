Health-E Law Episode 22: J.P. Morgan Healthcare 2026 and Beyond: Regulation, Technology and the Future of Health Equity [Podcast]

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard’s podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, partner and host Michael Orlando welcomes Adam Herbst, a partner in Sheppard’s Healthcare industry team, to explore key insights from the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and discuss both the pitfalls and opportunities the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBBA) presents for the healthcare sector.

What we discuss in this episode:

