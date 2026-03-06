Health-E Law Episode 22: J.P. Morgan Healthcare 2026 and Beyond: Regulation, Technology and the Future of Health Equity [Podcast]
Friday, March 6, 2026
Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard’s podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, partner and host Michael Orlando welcomes Adam Herbst, a partner in Sheppard’s Healthcare industry team, to explore key insights from the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and discuss both the pitfalls and opportunities the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBBA) presents for the healthcare sector.
What we discuss in this episode:
- What does the increased use of technology in healthcare mean for the aging population?
- What key considerations should healthcare leaders keep in mind as they adapt to OBBBA when caring for aging populations?
- Practical challenges providers will encounter as they seek to deploy technology solutions to address additional OBBBA restrictions.
- How might OBBBA change the way health systems negotiate partnerships or structure payer contracts?
- What are some positive outcomes that could arise with these changes?
- Which anticipated changes in healthcare delivery excite you most about the future of health equity?
