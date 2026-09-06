Health Coverage Alternatives for Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMBs)

Small and medium sized businesses are facing a trend of rising health plan costs. Medical benefits are an important employee benefits offering and a key tool for employee recruitment and retention. Additionally, for large employers subject to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA), offering a major medical plan is required to avoid potential ACA penalties. As the cost of medical insurance coverage increases, employers seek creative solutions to lower costs without eliminating benefits for their employees.

In the last few years, a wide variety of alternative health plan solutions have arisen for employers. In addition to the choice between traditional insured plans and self-funded plans, employers now have options between several different types of self-funded plan structures such as level-funded plans and captive insurance programs. Some employers are choosing to use a professional employer organization, an association health plan, or a multiple employer welfare arrangement to provide benefits. The industry is also seeing a rise in account-based plans, such as individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements (ICHRAs).

Within an insured plan or self-funded plan, employers may also consider specific plan designs to help address plan costs. This includes things like reference-based pricing, a no network plan, a copay only (no deductible) plan, virtual first approach, cash pay model, a narrow network plan design, a high-performance network tier, or a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) “light” gatekeeping feature.

Employers are increasingly considering carve out point solutions options, where vendors operate programs for specific types of benefits outside of the base medical plan, such as a center of excellence for Musculoskeletal (MSK) benefits or a fertility benefits program. Weight loss solutions programs addressing GLP-1s are increasingly popular. Some employers are using unique pharmacy benefits solutions to help connect employees to lower cost prescriptions outside of their plan. Use of health reimbursement arrangements (HRA) for specific benefits coverage are also increasing in popularity, such as the use of a GLP-1 specific HRA. Direct primary care arrangements are on the rise as well.

The pharmacy solutions in the industry have significantly evolved, including specialty carve out, copay maximizers, patient assistance programs, National Average Drug Acquisition Cost (NADAC) pricing, international mail, direct to manufacturer, cash pay networks, leveraging 340B pricing, incentive programs to choose the lowest cost drug, and others.

In the table below, we have summarized different medical plan options, plan designs, and key considerations related to each plan type, as well as alternative solutions to reduce plan costs. Choosing the right medical plan structure and plan design depends on your organization’s size, risk tolerance, and budget.