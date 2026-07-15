Health Care Rulemakings to Watch in the Trump Administration's Unified Agenda

Key Takeaways:

The Trump Administration recently released its semiannual Unified Agenda, providing an early look at the federal rulemakings agencies expect to pursue over the coming year and the Administration's broader regulatory priorities.

While timelines may shift, the agenda gives organizations advance notice of regulatory actions that could affect reimbursement, privacy, health IT, drug regulation and fraud and abuse enforcement.

Organizations should use the agenda to plan ahead, monitoring agency activity, incorporating expected rulemakings into strategic planning and identifying opportunities to comment on proposals that may affect their operations.

The Trump Administration released its semiannual Unified Agenda over the Fourth of July weekend, providing the clearest roadmap yet of the rulemaking priorities federal agencies expect to pursue over the next year. For health care organizations and other regulated businesses, the agenda serves as an important planning tool, offering advance notice of forthcoming rulemakings, opportunities to engage in the regulatory process and insight into the Administration's broader policy priorities before formal proposals are published.

Understanding the Unified Agenda and Its Rulemaking Timelines

A form of this requirement has been in place since 1978, and the fall edition of the Unified Agenda additionally includes the Regulatory Plan, which outlines significant future policy actions. Agencies have some discretion to speed up or delay work on a rulemaking and these schedules are good faith estimates of how long it will take executive branch offices to reach each milestone in the regulatory process.

Because notice and comment rulemaking procedure is clearly outlined in statute, it also is in the interest of each agency to carefully follow sufficient timelines associated with unveiling an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM), a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), or a Final Rule to ensure that administrative actions are not legally challenged. Regulators also can expect Congressional oversight of the Unified Agenda and projected work during Capitol Hill hearings or anytime through official Congressional correspondence.

Key Health Care Rulemakings to Watch

In addition to the annual Medicare payment rules with which we are all familiar, the Unified Agenda includes dozens of planned regulatory actions impacting public health, health care settings and providers. The sampling below highlights notable items by sector, with links to the corresponding Unified Agenda entries. Additional health care actions are outlined by the Department of Labor and Department of the Treasury.

Medicare and Medicaid

Drugs and Biologics

HIPAA, Health IT

Mental Health

CMS proposed rule: Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act Requirements (CMS-9878) Next action (projected): December 2026

Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act Requirements (CMS-9878)

Waste, Fraud and Abuse

How Organizations Can Prepare for Upcoming Federal Rulemakings

Organizations can take several practical steps now to prepare for the regulatory actions outlined in the Unified Agenda: