HBO Max Users’ Privacy Claims Divided Between Arbitration Providers
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

A November 4, 2025, ruling in Brooks v. WarnerMedia Direct, LLC, offers a clear reminder for organizations that changes to terms of service, especially those impacting where consumer disputes are heard, can have direct operational consequences. For WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO Max, the result is a split process in which consumer privacy claims might proceed in two different arbitral forums, based on whether individual users can be shown to have agreed to updated terms of use regarding arbitration.

Factual Summary

The plaintiffs are former subscribers of HBO Max, a subscription-based streaming platform. The plaintiffs brought claims under the federal Video Privacy Protection Act, alleging that HBO Max improperly shared video-watching histories with third parties.

From its launch through late 2022, HBO Max’s terms of use required mandatory arbitration of nearly all disputes before the American Arbitration Association (AAA). Each plaintiff assented to those terms when subscribing to the streaming service. On December 20, 2022, WarnerMedia updated its terms to designate National Arbitration and Mediation (NAM) as the arbitral forum for all subscriber disputes, superseding AAA. Notices regarding this change were delivered to subscribers by email and via in-app pop-ups. WarnerMedia specified that continued use or access after notice would be deemed assent to the new terms.

In May 2023, HBO Max rebranded as “Max” and its updated terms continued to require NAM arbitration. Customers had to agree to these terms by clicking “Start Streaming” before accessing the Max platform. In January 2023, plaintiffs’ counsel sent letters attempting to reject the December 2022 terms and served Notices of Dispute consistent with the prior AAA agreement. WarnerMedia responded that it had delisted its AAA clause and would not register the clause again.

Plaintiffs and WarnerMedia both agreed that arbitration was the appropriate dispute resolution forum. However, the plaintiffs asserted that arbitration should be governed by the AAA and WarnerMedia held that it should be governed by NAM. The question turned on whether each subscriber had assented to be bound by the updated NAM agreement or remained covered by the prior AAA agreement.

The Court’s Analysis

WarnerMedia demonstrated that three users agreed to the updated terms by their conduct after notice. This included streaming HBO Max content, maintaining monthly subscriptions via third parties like T-Mobile and Hulu, and clicking an in-app assent button before starting streaming. For these plaintiffs, the court compelled arbitration in NAM, the forum specified in the revised contract. For the two other plaintiffs, the record showed that neither individual took any action after receiving notice that would constitute acceptance of the NAM agreement. Specifically, their subscriptions had expired before the updated terms came into effect, and discovery produced no evidence that either subscriber used HBO Max after the changes or streamed content as an authorized user on another account. Merely accessing the platform to review the new terms or sending a letter purporting to reject the new agreement was not enough to demonstrate assent under the court’s analysis. Without any post-notice activity(such as logging in, streaming, maintaining an active subscription, or clicking to agree to the new terms) there was no unambiguous manifestation of consent. Therefore, the court held that these users remained subject only to their original AAA agreement. The court stayed the underlying case pending arbitration.

Takeaways

For organizations, this opinion imparts several lessons:

  • Contract amendments about dispute resolution must include clear notice and mechanisms to record user assent. If consumer claims arise, a company needs to show who received updated terms and how users agreed, either by their actions or explicit acknowledgment.
  • Where notice and assent cannot be clearly shown, organizations risk managing disputes across multiple forums under different versions of their own agreements. This can mean higher costs, operational inefficiencies, and increased litigation risks.
  • Detailed business records showing user activity and consent events may be critical data points in establishing who is bound to new terms. Gaps or inconsistencies may leave some claims governed by older contracts.

Companies should review their processes for contract updates and the evidence they keep for user notice and assent. Patchwork dispute resolution is a burden and failing to manage assent with care could mean organizations face disputes in reruns across multiple arbitral stages.

Copyright © 2025 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JAIAJ Winding Way, LLC
Published: 21 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Microplastics Inc
Published: 19 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 20 Constitution BSD LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Contractor Sales & Services, LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN 348PINEVILLERD LLC AND ENERPRISE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN SKJ, LLC AND TRYON & GORMAN, LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tekton Artesian Springs LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 JENNIFER LANE CORP.
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN WESTERN CATTLE COMPANY LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

North Carolina + Utah Governors Launch Bipartisan AI Task Force
by: Linn F. Freedman
Website Tracking Lawsuits- What Restaurants and Hospitality Businesses Need to Know
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Navigating Website Privacy Risks in California- CIPA Tracker Claims, TCPA Marketing, CCPA Compliance, and Why Arbitration in Your Terms Matter
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
$1.4 Million Settlement for California Privacy Violation- What the Jam City Settlement Means for CCPA Enforcement
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Compromised Credentials Responsible for 50% of Ransomware Attacks
by: Linn F. Freedman
EPA Proposes New Clean Water Act Definition of “Waters of the United States”
by: Robert S. Melvin , Emily C. Deans
CMS Adds New Requirements to Hospital Price Transparency Reporting
by: Nathaniel T. Arden
Update on Processing of Telehealth Claims Impacted During the Government Shutdown
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
Ninth Circuit Says Post-Removal Amendment Deleting Class Allegations Destroys Federal Jurisdiction Under CAFA
by: Wystan M. Ackerman
Privacy Tip #468 – KnowBe4 Detects Phishing Campaign Targeting Microsoft 365 Users
by: Linn F. Freedman
HHS Aligns Part 2 Program Confidentiality Rules with HIPAA Standards
by: Roma Patel
Cole v. Quest Diagnostics: The Third Circuit Weighs in on Pixels, Privacy, and Medical Data
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Akira Ransomware Continues to Hit Hard
by: Linn F. Freedman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 