HBK Adds the Curchin Group in New Jersey

Canfield, Ohio-based IPA 100 firm HBK CPAs & Consultants (FY25 net revenue of $185.2 million) has added The Curchin Group, expanding its New Jersey presence. The combination took effect Oct. 16.

Led by Lynn Conover and Carolyn Giunco Kvalo, Curchin brings experience serving credit unions, construction companies, manufacturers and nonprofits. Its team will begin operating from HBK’s Holmdel, N.J., office on Nov. 16. Conover and Kvalo are now principals at HBK.

“We add firms that share our values and strengthen our ability to serve clients more comprehensively,” said Tom Angelo, HBK CEO. “Curchin’s expertise and market presence are a natural fit for our vision, and we’re excited to welcome their team to HBK.”

Curchin clients will gain access to wealth advisory services through HBKS Wealth Advisors, technology services through Vertilocity and HBK’s specialized practice groups.

“Our clients will continue working with the advisors they know and trust, with access to a significantly expanded platform of expertise and capabilities,” Conover said.