HazCom’s November 20 Deadline: What Employers Still Have Time to Fix

Any employer whose workforce handles hazardous chemicals has a hard date on the calendar: November 20, 2026. That is when the employer-facing obligations of OSHA’s overhauled Hazard Communication Standard, 29 C.F.R. § 1910.1200, come due for chemical substances. The overhaul itself dates to May 2024, when OSHA conformed the rule to Revision 7 of the UN’s Globally Harmonized System, and the agency pushed the employer deadline back roughly four months in a January 2026 final rule so it could finish its guidance materials. That cushion is spent. Employers who treated the extension as breathing room rather than build time will now be doing a year’s worth of label, program, and training work in about five weeks.

The architecture of HazCom did not change, but enough underneath it did to make a document-by-document review unavoidable. OSHA added desensitized explosives as a hazard class, reworked the classification criteria for skin and eye effects and for flammable gases and aerosols, and wrote new labeling rules for containers under 100 milliliters (the squeeze bottles, vials, and sample containers that tend to be handled informally on a shop floor). Classification now also has to account for uses a manufacturer can reasonably anticipate downstream, not merely the use it intends, which means a chemical your facility has bought unchanged for a decade can arrive this year carrying a hazard profile it did not have before.

Separately, the rule loosened trade-secret treatment of certain concentration data, so some safety data sheets will disclose ranges rather than figures. The upstream half of this sequence has already run: substance evaluations, labels, and SDS updates from manufacturers, importers, and distributors were due May 19, 2026. The paperwork that drives your compliance work could already be sitting in your receiving records.

Enforcement exposure here is not theoretical. HazCom finished second on OSHA’s Top 10 Most Cited Standards list for fiscal year 2026 (behind only fall protection, with nearly 2,000 violations logged), and it has been a fixture on the list for years. Serious violations currently run up to $16,550 apiece and willful or repeat violations up to $165,514. The multiplier problem is what should worry employers with large inventories: an inspector walking a facility with hundreds of containers and a stale written program does not write one citation, and an outdated training record could be an instance-by-instance exposure rather than a single lapse. Employers in state-plan jurisdictions have an additional wrinkle, because state agencies are not obliged to track the federal schedule and may have adopted different dates or requirements.

Finally, do not let November 20 obscure the fact that this is a staged rollout. The deadline arriving next month covers substances only. Mixtures follow on their own track. Manufacturers, importers, and distributors have until November 19, 2027, and employers have until May 19, 2028, to finish the corresponding label, program, and training updates. Most workplace inventories are heavily weighted toward mixtures, so for many employers the larger project is the one that is still eighteen months out. But instead of putting that off any further, employers could treat the current sprint as the pilot run for a process they will repeat in 2028, and to document it accordingly.

Action Items Covered Employers May Wish to Consider