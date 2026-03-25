Court Rebuffs EPA Efforts To Stay PFAS Drinking Water Legal Challenge
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

We have previously detailed the EPA’s efforts under the Biden Administration to regulate certain types of PFAS under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). In short, PFOA and PFOS would have a Maximum Contaminant Level of 4 ppt, and PFHxS, PFNA, HFPO-DA and certain mixtures would either have a 10ppt limit or would be tested by using the EPA’s Hazard Index approach. Almost immediately, the PFAS drinking water rule was challenged in court and the case has lingered in the D.C. Circuit Court for about 18 months.

The biggest reason for the delay, however, was due to the fact that a new Administration took over in January 2025, and the EPA requested several continuances to assess whether it wished to proceed with the full scope of the Biden EPA’s PFAS drinking water rule. After several months, the EPA moved the Court to vacate all but the PFOA and PFOS portion of the rule.

On January 21, 2026, the Court issued a very brief Order denying the EPA’s request to vacate any part of the PFAS drinking water rule. The Court’s reasoning for denying EPA’s request was simple and brief: “The merits of the parties’ positions are not so clear as to warrant summary action.” As such, the case will now go to a merits panel for ultimate decision on the fate of the PFAS drinking water rule.

Since the Court’s ruling, the EPA filed a Motion to sever and stay the issue of whether the Hazard Index PFAS should remain as regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act. The Court. however, quickly ruled on the Motion and denied the EPA’s efforts to sever the Hazard Index issue. The EPA, though, is also working concurrently to rescind the Hazard Index approach for various PFAS administratively, as it submitted a proposed rule to the White House OMB in late February to rescind the Hazard index approach for the various PFAS. As such, both the Court’s review of the validity of EPA’s SDWA PFAS regulations and EPA’s efforts to rescind its Hazard Index approach will proceed on parallel paths.

The ongoing challenge to the rule continues the uncertainty that many entities, including water utilities, states, and corporations, have felt for several years now in terms of where PFAS drinking water regulations will ultimately land. Water utilities especially are under duress to try to figure out not only what regulation will need to be complied with, but also what technology needs will be required. States are left uncertain as to whether a PFAS regulation that some states prefer to see enacted at the federal level will be stripped in some way, leaving the states as the stopgap measure to enact state-level regulations of their own. Corporations concerned about legacy uses (whether intentional or not) of PFAS and water discharges that may have contaminated drinking water sources must also wait to see the full scope of PFAS that they should conduct historical diligence on to assess risk.

It appears likely that the fate of the PFAS drinking water regulation will be decided by the second half of 2026, so the best course of action for any of these entities remains one of continued due diligence appropriate for their specific needs.

©2026 CMBG3 Law, LLC. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from CMBG3 Law

Hardwick PFAS Case and Potential Class of 11 Million People Is Back
by: John Gardella
PFAS Consumer Fraud Case Ruling Involving Smartwatches Allows Potentially Massive Class Action To Proceed
by: John Gardella
Tiny Particles, Big Risk: Could Netflix’s New Documentary, The Plastic Detox, Accelerate Microplastic Litigation in the Cosmetic and Personal Care Product Industry?
by: Matthew Lite
It’s Not Just What You Say – Lessons Businesses Should Learn from the Agnitti Decision
by: Eric J. Robbie
PFAS Drinking Water Legal Battle Briefing Continues
by: John Gardella
PFAS Air Emissions Back on EPA’s Radar
by: John Gardella
“Sound Science” Legislation and Environmental Regulations Clash In Several States
by: John Gardella
From Incentive to Liability: The New Era of Scrutiny for Stay or Pay Policies
by: Nathanael E. Wright
New York Court Rules That AI Documents Not Protected by Privilege
by: John Gardella
Illinois Public Act 103-0804: Is This the AI Fairness Blueprint We Have Been Yearning For?
by: Harshita K. Ganesh
CEQ Formally Repeals NEPA Regulations Leading to a New Look for NEPA in 2026
by: Joe Beletti-Naccarato
PFAS Liability Shield Bill Headed to Georgia House of Representatives
by: Joe Beletti-Naccarato
EPA Pulls Trigger on Greenhouse Gas Regulatory Rollbacks
by: Joe Beletti-Naccarato , Jessica L. Deyoe

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 