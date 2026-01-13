Handling Investigations in a Global Workplace

A concern has been raised to the HR hotline. An employee reports that her manager has been bullying her. She alleges that he has been repeatedly rude to her in team meetings, talking over to her and down to her. She feels belittled and she thinks this may be happening because she is the only woman in the team. She would like this matter to be investigated and then her manager to be dismissed.

“What’s new?”, you might be thinking. Sadly, this is the sort of complaint that employment lawyers and HR practitioners come across all the time. But in this example, the UK employee works in the organisation’s Global Sales Team and her manager is based in Germany. The Sales team are scattered across all continents and those team meetings take place on Teams.

In highly-matrixed multi-nationals with cross-functional teams working across countries and regions, this is not an unusual scenario. A global work environment has implications for investigation procedure, timelines, evidence gathering and the information that must be shared (or not) with parties involved. While there are some initial constraints (overt impartiality, necessary language skills, an understanding of what specifically is in issue with factually and legally, etc.), it gets more complicated very quickly. Careful planning is therefore essential.

Here are our top 5 key issues to consider before you commence the investigation: