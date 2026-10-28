Halloween Brings 74% More Pedestrian Crashes in Michigan. Here’s How to Stay Safe

Halloween is one of the most anticipated nights of the year in Michigan. It is also a night when more people, including children, are out after dark, both on foot and behind the wheel. A few simple habits can help everyone get home safely.

What Michigan Crash Records Show

Michigan Traffic Crash Facts data from 2021 to 2025 shows that Halloween evenings averaged 5.4 crashes involving pedestrians. On October 24 and November 7, the same weekdays one week before and after, the average was only 3.1. This shows Halloween saw roughly 74% more reported crashes per evening between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Across all five Halloween days together, the records show:

54 pedestrians injured and 5 killed

18 children under 18 injured and 1 killed

These numbers are based on police-reported records, cover only five Halloween dates, and do not measure any one person’s level of risk. The records also cannot tell us who was trick-or-treating. An additional study covering 1975 to 2016 found that pedestrian fatality risk was 43% higher on Halloween evenings than on evenings one week before and after.

Drivers Should Expect Kids Everywhere

Slow down on neighborhood streets, put the phone away, and look both ways before every turn. Children can dart out from between parked cars in a second, so watch driveways and check carefully before backing up. If you are attending a party, make sure you have a sober ride home planned ahead of time.

Keep Trick-or-Treaters Visible

Kids are much safer when drivers can spot them from a distance, which makes being seen after dark your first priority. Younger children should be supervised by an adult for the whole night.

Add reflective tape to costumes and bags

Carry flashlights or glow sticks

Ensure costumes with masks do not block vision and costume hems are short to avoid tripping

Cross at intersections or crosswalks, and watch for turning cars

Homeowners Can Make the Walkway Safer

Begin with a clear path to your door. Light the steps and clear away cords, toys, and wet leaves so trick-or-treaters do not slip. The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that pumpkin carving causes 55% of Halloween product-related emergency room injuries, and falls cause another 25%. Adults can take care of the carving knives and keep walkways free of clutter.

Battery-powered lights are a safer choice than candles. The National Fire Protection Association reports that more than 800 home fires start with decorations each year. Keep costumes and decorations well away from any heat.

The American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year nationwide, and at least half of them are children. Although that number reflects bites across the entire year, not only Halloween night, it is important to have a plan for your dog. Constant noise and strangers in costumes at the door can make a friendly dog nervous. Keep your pets away from the front door and watch children closely around any animal.

Know What to Do If Something Goes Wrong

Call 911 for a serious crash, a severe burn, heavy bleeding, or anyone who cannot breathe, and stay with the person who is hurt until help arrives.

Even with careful planning, accidents can still happen. After any injury, get medical care right away and take photos of the scene and injuries.