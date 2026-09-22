Hall CPA Acquires Tooth & Coin
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
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Raleigh, N.C.-based IPA 400 firm Hall CPA (FY25 net revenue of $14.2 million) has acquired Little Rock, Ark.-based Tooth & Coin, an accounting, tax and advisory firm serving dental practices.

The transaction is Hall CPA’s first acquisition and marks its expansion beyond its traditional focus on real estate investors. The firm says the deal is the beginning of a broader strategy to expand into additional industry niches. 

Founded in 2016, Hall CPA operates as a fully remote firm and serves nearly 2,000 clients nationwide. The firm was named an IPA Fastest-Growing Firm in 2025 and 2026. 

“We built Hall CPA on the idea that accountants do their best work when they go deep in one industry instead of a little bit of everything,” said Brandon Hall, founder and CEO of Hall CPA. “Tooth & Coin proved that same thesis in dental, independently, and at the same time we were proving it in real estate.”

Tooth & Coin was founded by Jonathan VanHorn in 2013 and serves more than 400 dental practices nationwide. It provides accounting, tax, profit advisory and other services tailored to dental practices. 

Tooth & Coin will continue operating under its existing brand as a Hall CPA company, with VanHorn remaining as an advisor. The combined firms employ more than 100 people across the U.S.

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