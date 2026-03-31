Haiti and Syria TPS Update: Additional Agency Guidance for I-9 and E-Verify Compliance
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
USCIS and E-Verify have updated their previous coordinated employer guidance with respect to handling I-9 and E-Verify compliance for current TPS beneficiaries from Haiti and Syria. Below are updated instructions.
Form I-9
Complete Section 1 and Section 2 on I-9s as follows:
New Hire Instructions:
- Section 1 (“Expiration Date”) – input “as per court order”
- Section 2 (“Expiration Date (if any)”) – input as follows:
- For Haitian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026”
- For Syrian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026”
Existing Employee Instructions:
- Additional Information Box or Supplement B: Add a note referencing the court stay and USCIS guidance with the applicable expiration date.
E-Verify
The E-Verify updates (see Haiti and Syria) echo the I-9 approach for new hires:
- When creating or updating a case for a TPS holder, use the following expiration dates from the I-9 in the E-Verify case:
- For Haitian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026”
- For Syrian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026”
- Do not treat the earlier printed date on the EAD as the controlling expiration for E-Verify purposes.
Do not run a second E-Verify case for existing employees.
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