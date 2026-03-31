Haiti and Syria TPS Update: Additional Agency Guidance for I-9 and E-Verify Compliance

USCIS and E-Verify have updated their previous coordinated employer guidance with respect to handling I-9 and E-Verify compliance for current TPS beneficiaries from Haiti and Syria. Below are updated instructions.

Form I-9

Complete Section 1 and Section 2 on I-9s as follows:

New Hire Instructions:

Section 1 (“Expiration Date”) – input “as per court order”

Section 2 (“Expiration Date (if any)”) – input as follows: For Haitian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026” For Syrian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026”



Existing Employee Instructions:

Additional Information Box or Supplement B: Add a note referencing the court stay and USCIS guidance with the applicable expiration date.

E-Verify

The E-Verify updates (see Haiti and Syria) echo the I-9 approach for new hires:

When creating or updating a case for a TPS holder, use the following expiration dates from the I-9 in the E-Verify case: For Haitian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026” For Syrian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026”

Do not treat the earlier printed date on the EAD as the controlling expiration for E-Verify purposes.

Do not run a second E-Verify case for existing employees.