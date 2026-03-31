Haiti and Syria TPS Update: Additional Agency Guidance for I-9 and E-Verify Compliance
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

USCIS and E-Verify have updated their previous coordinated employer guidance with respect to handling I-9 and E-Verify compliance for current TPS beneficiaries from Haiti and Syria. Below are updated instructions.

Form I-9

Complete Section 1 and Section 2 on I-9s as follows:

New Hire Instructions:

  • Section 1 (“Expiration Date”) – input “as per court order”
  • Section 2 (“Expiration Date (if any)”) – input as follows:
    • For Haitian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026”
    • For Syrian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026”

Existing Employee Instructions:

  • Additional Information Box or Supplement B: Add a note referencing the court stay and USCIS guidance with the applicable expiration date.

E-Verify

The E-Verify updates (see Haiti and Syria) echo the I-9 approach for new hires:

  • When creating or updating a case for a TPS holder, use the following expiration dates from the I-9 in the E-Verify case:
    • For Haitian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026”
    • For Syrian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026”
  • Do not treat the earlier printed date on the EAD as the controlling expiration for E-Verify purposes.

Do not run a second E-Verify case for existing employees.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2026

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jackson Lewis P.C.

State Department Expands ‘Online Presence Review’ for Additional Nonimmigrant Visas Effective March 30
by: Cynthia Cano-Dreyer
State Enforcers Step Up Scrutiny of Foreign Data Transfers: What Organizations Should Know
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
A Reminder About Florida’s Ban on Offshore Health Data Storage: What Providers and Vendors Should Know
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
Can AI Chatbots Replace Lawyers: Not If a NY Senate Bill Can Help It
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
Trump Administration’s EO on Cybercrime and a Cyber Strategy for America
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
TPS Update for Burma, Ethiopia, Haiti, and More- Employer I-9, E-Verify Checklists Following Agency Guidance
by: Meredith K. Stewart
City of Costa Mesa to Require Staffing for Self-Check Out
by: Tania J. Mistretta , Laura A. Pierson-Scheinberg
VETS-4212 Data Published on New DOL Open Data Portal
by: Scott M. Pechaitis
Top Five Labor Law Developments for February 2026
by: Laura A. Pierson-Scheinberg , Richard F. Vitarelli
What California Employers Need to Know about Military Leave Protections
by: Kurtis R. Urien
Withdrawal Liability: Ninth Circuit Expands Definition of the “Building and Construction Industry”
by: Hunter Cyran , Robert R. Perry
NYC’s Amended ESSTA: Expanded Employee Time Off Rights Businesses Need to Know
by: Richard Greenberg , Daniel J. Jacobs
FMCSA New Rule Cracks Down on Non-Citizen Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Creating Carrier Burdens
by: Sean C. Herring , Mina M. Wood

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 