Hackers Use AI Agents to Target Company Websites

A researcher at security firm NorForge has discovered that a Chinese-speaking criminal launched autonomous AI agents through Carin, a general-purpose problem-solving engine that can coordinate AI agents for a specific task, including penetration testing, toward 1,200 targeted sites, and was able to break into over 100 of them with “almost no help” because website operators had “left their control panels open on the internet.”

The operator gave the AI agents simple tactics, “and the agents went from there.” They were able to break into the websites in an average of 23 hours and used the DeepSeek and Claude Code products.

Some tips to defend against this type of campaign include: