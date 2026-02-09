H-1B Lottery 2027 Registration Opens March 4

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2027 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on March 4, 2026, and run through noon Eastern on March 19, 2026. The USCIS registration fee remains $215.

USCIS will select 85,000 petitions through a lottery process: 20,000 for the U.S. advanced degree category and 65,000 for the general category. Applicants selected in the lottery should be notified by March 31 and will have until June 30 to submit the H-1B petition.

New this year: Selection will be wage-weighted, with beneficiaries receiving one to four entries based on the Department of Labor wage level offered. A $100,000 fee applies to all applicants outside the U.S.

Elizabeth M. Kuperus contributed to this article