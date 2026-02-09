H-1B Lottery 2027 Registration Opens March 4
Monday, February 9, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2027 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on March 4, 2026, and run through noon Eastern on March 19, 2026. The USCIS registration fee remains $215. 

USCIS will select 85,000 petitions through a lottery process: 20,000 for the U.S. advanced degree category and 65,000 for the general category. Applicants selected in the lottery should be notified by March 31 and will have until June 30 to submit the H-1B petition.

New this year: Selection will be wage-weighted, with beneficiaries receiving one to four entries based on the Department of Labor wage level offered. A $100,000 fee applies to all applicants outside the U.S.

Elizabeth M. Kuperus contributed to this article

© 2026 Varnum LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Varnum LLP

How to Title Your Home- Trusts, Lady Bird Deeds, and Creditor Protection
by: Rebecca K. Wrock
Florida Community Association Law Update: Video Conference Meetings and Proposed Court Reforms
by: Christopher I. Miller
Exclusive vs. Protected Franchise Territories
by: Timothy K. Kroninger , Timothy D. Kroninger
The Hidden Risks of Adding Children as Joint Owners on Your Home
by: Rebecca K. Wrock
To Amend or to Amend and Restate – Which Do You Need?
by: Steven J. Adamczyk , Christopher I. Miller
Texas SB 140 After the November Settlement: Consent In, Cold Texting Out
by: Mallory A. Field , John J. Rolecki
Michigan Extends NIL Opportunities to High School Student-Athletes
by: Jessica E. Visser , Isaac L. Houskamp
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Rescinds Biden-Era Workplace Harassment Guidance
by: Luis E. Avila , Stephanie R. Setterington
Five 2025 Cases Every Michigan Business Should Know
by: Gary J. Mouw
From Deception to Antitrust: Michigan’s Newest Case Tests The Limits of Competition Law
by: Gary J. Mouw
Update Your HIPAA Notice of Privacy Practices by February 16, 2026
by: John D. Arendshorst , Charles M. Russman
How Often Should You Update Your Estate Plan?
by: Christopher J. Caldwell , Linsey Gleason
New Year, New Benefits Considerations
by: John D. Arendshorst , Charles M. Russman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 