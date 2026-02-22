H-1B to Green Card: Understanding Your Options for Permanent Residence

The H-1B to Green Card process typically follows three main steps: PERM labor certification, Form I-140 (Immigrant Petition), and Adjustment of Status (AOS).

However, the process can vary depending on whether you are applying with employer sponsorship or through a self-petition.

For the EB-2 (PERM) and EB-3 categories, the first step is PERM labor certification. Once PERM is approved, your employer files Form I-140 on your behalf. After that, you may file for an adjustment of status when your priority date becomes current.

Certain H-1B professionals may qualify to file their own petition under categories such as EB-1A (Extraordinary Ability) or EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW). These options do not require PERM labor certification or employer sponsorship, allowing professionals to self-petition for a Green Card. Overall timing depends on several factors, including the preference category, visa availability, government workload, and country of birth. Visa availability is published monthly in the Department of State Visa Bulletin and may move forward or retrogress over time.

This overview outlines both the standard employer-sponsored route and self-petition green card options, such as EB-2 NIW and EB-1A. It explains how eligibility standards, visa availability, and country-specific backlogs may affect overall timing and planning considerations.

Understanding the H-1B to Green Card Pathway

The H-1B visa allows “dual intent.” This means you can apply for a green card (permanent residency) while maintaining a valid H-1B status. Unlike many temporary visas, the H-1B does not require you to prove nonimmigrant intent. You can legally pursue permanent residence without jeopardizing your status.

Most H-1B visa holders apply for an employment-based green card under the EB-2 or EB-3 categories. These categories typically require employer sponsorship and PERM labor certification.

Through PERM, your employer must show that no qualified U.S. workers are available for the position and that hiring you will not negatively affect U.S. wages or working conditions. Only after this certification is approved can the green card process move forward.

While employer-sponsored plans are common, they are not the only option. Certain professionals may qualify for self-petition categories such as EB-2 NIW or EB-1A, which do not require PERM or ongoing employer sponsorship.

Employment-Based Green Card Categories for H-1B Holders

Different preference categories serve different education, experience, and qualification levels:

Category Requirements Labor Certification EB-1A Extraordinary ability with sustained national or international acclaim No EB-1B Outstanding professors or researchers with international recognition No EB-1C Multinational managers or executives transferring to a qualifying U.S. entity. No EB-2 Advanced degree (master’s or higher) or bachelor’s degree plus five years of progressive experience. Yes EB-2 NIW Advanced degree or exceptional ability, with work that serves the national interest No EB-3 Professional Bachelor’s degree Yes EB-3 Skilled Worker 2+ years training or experience Yes

Many H-1B professionals qualify under EB-2 if they hold an advanced degree or meet the bachelor’s plus five years of progressive experience. Others may qualify under EB-3 based on a bachelor’s degree or skilled work experience.

The EB-1 categories are generally intended for individuals at the top of their field, multinational executives, or internationally recognized researchers. These categories often move significantly faster because they are not subject to PERM labor certification.

The Standard Employer-Sponsored Green Card Process

In many cases, H-1B professionals pursue permanent residence through employer sponsorship. When labor certification is required, the process generally includes three stages: PERM labor certification, Form I-140 immigrant petition, and the final application for permanent residence.

Each stage is reviewed by a different government agency. As a result, overall timing often depends on agency workload, possible audits, visa availability, and case-specific factors.

Step 1 – PERM Labor Certification

If labor certification is required for the selected employment-based category, the sponsoring employer must first obtain PERM approval from the U.S. Department of Labor.

PERM is designed to test the U.S. labor market. The employer must obtain a prevailing wage determination and conduct a prescribed recruitment process. Through this process, the employer must demonstrate that there are no able, willing, qualified, and available U.S. workers for the offered position and that hiring the foreign national will not adversely affect U.S. workers’ wages and working conditions.

To complete the PERM process, the employer must:

Request a prevailing wage determination from DOL

Conduct required recruitment and advertising

Review and document all applicant results

File Form ETA-9089 electronically

Processing times vary and depend on the Department of Labor workload and whether an audit is issued. If an audit occurs, additional documentation may be requested, and adjudication may take longer.

Once approved, a PERM labor certification is generally valid for 180 days for purposes of filing Form I-140.

Step 2 – I-140 Immigrant Petition

Once PERM is approved, the employer files Form I-140 with USCIS. This petition establishes that you meet the qualifications for the selected preference category and that your employer has the financial ability to pay the offered wage.

The I-140 requires documentation, including:

Approved PERM certification

Evidence of education and qualifying work experience

Evidence of the employer’s ability to pay

Supporting documentation for the preference category

USCIS processing times vary. Check the current processing times on the USCIS website. Premium processing is available in most cases and reduces adjudication time to 15 calendar days for most visa types, for an additional government filing fee.

If a visa number is available, you may file Form I-140 and Form I-485 concurrently. This can shorten the overall green card timeline.

Step 3 – Priority Dates and the Visa Bulletin

When Form I-140 is filed, a priority date is assigned. This date generally marks an applicant’s place in line for an immigrant visa.

Employment-based green cards are limited each year by category and by country of birth. Because of these limits, not everyone can complete the process immediately after I-140 approval.

The U.S. Department of State publishes a monthly Visa Bulletin. This bulletin shows which priority dates are currently eligible to move forward.

If an applicant’s priority date is earlier than the date listed in the Visa Bulletin for their category and country of birth, they may be able to proceed to the final stage of the process. If the date is not yet current, additional waiting time is generally required.

Visa availability can change from month to month. In some cases, dates move forward. In other cases, they may move backward, depending on demand and annual limits.

Step 4 – Adjustment of Status or Consular Processing

After Form I-140 is approved and a visa number is available, the final step is applying for permanent residence. There are two possible paths, depending on the applicant’s location.

Adjustment of Status (Form I-485): If the petitioner is in the United States in lawful status, you file I-485 with USCIS. This process includes biometrics, potentially an interview, and a medical examination.

Consular Processing: If the applicant is outside the United States, the case is processed through a U.S. embassy or consulate. This requires an immigrant visa interview after I-140 approval.

Processing times for Form I-485 vary depending on the USCIS field office, category, and overall agency workload. Current estimates are published on the USCIS Processing Times webpage and may change over time.

Common Challenges H-1B Holders Face

H-1B professionals pursuing permanent residence often face challenges with visa availability, job changes, and timing.

Visa Backlogs by Country

Employment-based immigrant visas are limited each year by category and country of birth. As a result, applicants born in certain countries may experience longer waiting periods due to higher demand.

The Department of State publishes monthly cutoff dates in the Visa Bulletin. These dates change over time and may move forward or retrogress depending on annual limits and demand.

Job Changes During the Process

Changing employers affects your green card application differently depending on timing:

Before I-140 approval: Your new employer must restart the entire PERM process. You lose your priority date and have to start over.

After I-140 approval (AC21 portability): If your I-140 has been approved for 180 days and you’ve filed I-485, you can change to a same or similar position without restarting. Your priority date remains valid.

Understanding these rules helps you navigate career decisions while your green card is pending.

Priority Date Retrogression

Visa availability fluctuates. Your priority date may be current for one month, then retrogress the next. This unpredictability affects when you can file an I-485 and when you can complete the process.

Which Green Card Path is Right for You?

Selecting the appropriate employment-based category depends on an individual’s qualifications, professional background, and long-term immigration goals.

EB-1A may be appropriate for individuals who can document sustained national or international recognition in their field. This category generally requires substantial evidence to demonstrate a high level of achievement and impact.

EB-2 NIW may be suitable for professionals whose work has substantial merit and national importance to the United States. Applicants must also demonstrate that they are well-positioned to advance their proposed work.

Standard EB-2 or EB-3 employer-sponsored pathways are often used when an employer is prepared to sponsor the position and when eligibility requirements for self-petition categories are not met.

For individuals with significant investment capital, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program may represent a separate pathway based on job creation and qualifying investment.

Because eligibility standards differ across categories, evaluating documentation, timing considerations, and visa availability is typically an important part of long-term planning.

The transition from H-1B status to permanent residence involves multiple stages, government agencies, and eligibility standards. Because visa availability and processing timelines can change, understanding the available pathways is often an important first step.