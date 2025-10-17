H-1B Cap Season Debrief: Selection Rates, Rule Changes, and Backup Plans
Friday, October 17, 2025
In this podcast, Meagan Dziura (Raleigh) and Awanti Damle Sharda (Raleigh) provide a comprehensive update on the latest H-1B cap lottery results, highlighting increased selection rates, a sharp drop in multiple registrations, and the potential for a new wage-weighted selection system. The speakers also discuss practical next steps for employers and employees not selected in the lottery, including alternative visa options and strategic planning for future H-1B seasons.
