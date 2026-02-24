Gulf Oil & Gas Lease Sales Move Forward
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

BOEM has announced "Big Beautiful Gulf 3," the third of thirty offshore oil and gas lease sales mandated by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, scheduled for August 12, 2026. The sale would offer approximately 15,066 blocks covering 80.4 million acres in the Gulf of America, ranging from 3 to 231 miles offshore in water depths up to 11,100 feet. The sale is part of the Trump administration's stated commitment to establishing a predictable leasing schedule and expanding domestic energy production.

© 2026 Jones Walker LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jones Walker LLP

Offshore Wind is Down, But Not Out
by: Joe Tirone
SCOTUS Grants Cert. in Climate Change Litigation
by: Philip Wood
Supreme Court Strikes Down IEEPA Tariffs: What Construction Industry Stakeholders Need to Know
by: Chris Cazenave
FERC Confirms Its Prior Rescission of Rule Barring Natural Gas Infrastructure Construction During Appeals
by: Amy L. Vazquez
U.S. Supreme Court Holds IEEPA Does Not Authorize Presidential Tariffs
by: Keiana Palmer , Alexander N. Breckinridge, V
Mississippi Gaming Commission Meeting Report-February 2026
by: Thomas B. Shepherd III , Christopher S. Pace
BOEM's Proposed Notice of Sale for the BBG3 Lease Sale
by: Sarah Y. Dicharry
No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Overtime but Employer Reporting Obligations are Not Free
by: Alex H. Glaser
NCAA Allows Additional Commercial Logos or Patches on Uniforms/Equipment
by: Kathryn H. Hester , W. Whitaker Rayner
Your AI Conversations Are Not Privileged: What a New SDNY Ruling Means for Every Lawyer and Client
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jason M. Loring
Whose Rules Govern the Algorithmic Boss? State AI Employment Laws, Federal Preemption Threats, and the Coming Litigation Wave
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jason M. Loring
Florida House and Senate Address the Discontinued Production of the Penny; What it Means for Businesses and Consumers
by: H. French Brown
Florida House of Representatives Readies Three Property Tax Relief Proposals for Full Consideration
by: H. French Brown

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 