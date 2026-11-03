Guide to US Flip-Ups
Tuesday, November 3, 2026

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Australian companies, particularly startups, are increasingly looking to the United States for capital, customers, and growth. For some businesses, that expansion includes a corporate restructure known as a US flip-up or flip. 

This guide outlines the flip-up process at a high level and highlights some of the practical, corporate, tax, employee equity, and immigration issues that may arise as an Australian business expands into the United States.

To access the guide, click here.

Further contributions to this article by Simon Leslie, Rikki A Sapolich-Krol, Yanet Y Cordero.

Copyright 2026 K & L Gates

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