GT Legal Food Talk Episode 31: Inside Innovation: Taste, Trends, and Transformation at Natural Products Expo West 2026 [Podcast]
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
In the latest episode of Greenberg Traurig’s Legal Food Talk Podcast, host Justin Prochnow takes you directly to the show floor at Natural Products Expo West 2026.
Join Justin, Daniell Newman, Gina Tincher, and Michael Dulin as they share their firsthand impressions of the food and beverage industry’s biggest event. Hear on-the-ground interviews with leading founders and brand executives, including Dickinson Brands, Cirkul, Lotus Plant Power, TCHO Chocolate, Eat Evergreen, I’m Nutrients, Greater Than, Taki Mai, and Wedderspoon.
This episode explores:
- The ongoing boom in protein and fiber, and the surge of GLP-1-friendly claims
- Why taste and functionality are the keys to product success in today’s natural foods market
- How regulatory developments, especially around FDA and GRAS, are shaping company strategies
- The rise of innovative formats — from ready-to-drink hydration to plant-powered multifunctional beverages and kid-focused supplements
- Real stories from founders about brand evolution, rebranding, and breaking into new markets
Tune in to learn more about the trends driving the future of food; the legal and regulatory issues top-of-mind for industry leaders.
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