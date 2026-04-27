Green Claims Games: A Challenge to California's SB 343 [Podcast]

Recyclable — or is it? California's SB 343 "Truth in Recycling Law" is facing a major constitutional challenge, and the implications for companies making sustainability claims are significant. Keller and Heckman Partners Sheila Millar and Ro Sabnis join our hosts to break down the legal theories behind the lawsuit, what the timeline means for companies facing a manufacturing deadline, and how this case fits into the growing patchwork of state sustainability labeling laws.