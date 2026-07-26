Green Card Options for Canadian TN Visa Holders

Each year, many Canadian professionals make the TN visa to green card transition and go on to build permanent careers in the United States. Because the TN is a temporary work category, it does not automatically provide a direct path to permanent residence.

Even so, TN status does not close the door to a green card, and Canadian professionals have several options to consider. The right path depends on factors such as your profession, education, work experience, employer support, long-term goals, and whether you may be eligible to self-petition.

Canadian citizens can also enter the United States on TN status without first obtaining a visa at a consulate, which shapes how travel and re-entry fit into the planning while a green card case is underway. The first step is identifying the green card category that best fits your background and circumstances.

What Are Your Green Card Options as a Canadian TN Holder?

Canadian TN holders may qualify for a green card through several pathways. Some let you self-petition, meaning you file on your own without an employer. Others depend on an employer sponsoring you. The pathways below are outlined by what each one is and who it may suit, so you can compare them.

EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)

The EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) waives the job offer and PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) labor certification requirements, and it can be either self-petitioned or employer-filed.

To qualify, you need an advanced degree or exceptional ability, plus a case that meets the three-prong national interest standard from Matter of Dhanasar: substantial merit and national importance, being well positioned to advance the endeavor, and whether it is on balance beneficial to the United States to waive the job offer and labor certification. Whether a specific case meets that standard depends on its individual facts.

As of the August 2026 Visa Bulletin, the EB-2 category, which includes both EB-2 PERM and EB-2 NIW, is current for Canada, so Canadian-born applicants are not waiting in a per-country line. Premium Processing is available for the EB-2 NIW, with USCIS adjudicating within 45 business days for an additional government fee.

For a deeper look, see our EB-2 NIW guide for Canadian citizens.

EB-1A (Extraordinary Ability)

The EB-1A category (Employment-Based First Preference, Extraordinary Ability) also allows you to self-petition, with no employer and no labor certification required. You must show sustained national or international acclaim, demonstrated by a one-time major award or by meeting at least three of ten USCIS criteria, such as awards, published work, judging the work of others, or press coverage.

Premium Processing is available for the EB-1A, with USCIS adjudicating within 15 business days for an additional government fee. As of the August 2026 Visa Bulletin, the EB-1 category is current, so applicants are not waiting in a per-country line.

O-1A as a Bridge to EB-1A

Some TN holders move first to the O-1A visa, a temporary status for individuals of extraordinary ability, and then self-petition for the EB-1A green card. The O-1A draws on much of the same extraordinary-ability evidence as the EB-1A, so it can be a natural stepping stone.

For a full breakdown of this route, see our step-by-step guide ongoing from O-1 to EB-1A.

EB-2 PERM (Employer-Sponsored)

When an employer is willing to sponsor you, the EB-2 PERM category is an option. This route runs through the Department of Labor (DOL): the employer tests the labor market through the PERM labor certification, then files the immigrant petition on your behalf.

EB-2 PERM fits roles that require an advanced degree, meaning a master’s degree or higher, or a bachelor’s degree plus five years of progressive experience, or a worker of exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or business.

EB-3 (Employer-Sponsored)

The Employment-Based Third Preference (EB-3) category is the other employer-sponsored route to a green card. Like EB-2 PERM, it depends on an employer willing to sponsor you and carry the case through labor certification. The trade-off is similar: the timeline is longer than a self-petition, and your green card is tied to that employer.

As the third employment-based preference, EB-3 also tends to have a longer wait. For Canadian-born applicants, EB-3 currently sits behind a cutoff date in the Visa Bulletin, while EB-1 and EB-2 are current.

Comparing the Options at a Glance

Each pathway fits a different profile. Here is how the options compare on employer involvement, whether you can self-petition, and who each one suits best.

Pathway Employer required? Self-petition? Best fit for EB-2 NIW No Yes Advanced-degree or exceptional-ability professionals whose work has national importance EB-1A No Yes Individuals at the top of their field with a strong record EB-2 PERM or EB-3 Yes No TN holders with a sponsoring employer O-1A then EB-1A Only for the O-1A step Yes, at the EB-1A stage Strong extraordinary-ability candidates who want to move off TN status before filing

EB-2 NIW Case Studies: Canadian Professionals

The examples below show how Canadian professionals approached the EB-2 NIW. Both resulted in approval of the EB-2 NIW petition. Outcomes depend on the facts of each case, but these illustrate what the petitions involved in practice.

Profile Outcome Summary Physicist EB-2 NIW Petition (I-140) Approved A physicist and space-science researcher planning a program to train the U.S. deep-space workforce for missions such as NASA’s Artemis. The petition connected his background to national space priorities, and USCIS approved it. Business Strategy Consultant EB-2 NIW Petition (I-140) Approved A business strategy consultant with nearly two decades of experience planning to strengthen small and mid-sized business growth in the United States. The petition framed small business resilience as a national priority, and USCIS approved it.

How TN Status Affects Your Green Card Timing

The TN is a temporary visa, and a TN holder is allowed to apply for a green card. What differs from categories like the H-1B and L-1 is not whether you can apply, but how openly you can pursue permanent residence while on the visa.

Both types of visa are temporary and eventually expire and have to be renewed. With an H-1B or L-1, applying for permanent residence while renewing status generally raises no questions. With a TN, an officer reviewing a renewal or a new admission may weigh whether the applicant still intends to stay temporarily.

TN visa H-1B / L-1 Temporary status Yes Yes Allowed to apply for a green card Yes Yes Dual Intent No Yes Considerations when applying for a green card Might trigger closer review at renewal or entry Generally no issue due to dual intent nature

A filed green card petition can draw closer scrutiny in that review, and in some cases a renewal or entry may be denied. This is why timing and sequence matter for TN holders. None of it prevents a green card. Filing Form I-140 while continuing to renew TN status is allowed, and a pending or approved I-140 does not, on its own, end TN eligibility.

Some work visas also allow a worker to change employers without restarting the process. The TN does not offer that flexibility, which is another reason the order of your filings, renewals, and trips is worth mapping out in advance.

For Canadian TN holders, travel is worth planning around. Canadian citizens can request TN admission directly at a U.S. port of entry without first obtaining a visa at a consulate. That makes entry more straightforward, but frequent re-entries during a pending green card case still deserve attention, which matters especially for cross-border commuters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a Canadian TN holder apply for a green card?

Yes. TN status does not prevent you from pursuing a green card. The common employment-based routes are the EB-2 National Interest Waiver and EB-1A, which allow a self-petition, and an employer-sponsored green card through PERM. The right path depends on your background and circumstances.

Does filing an I-140 affect my TN status?

A pending or approved I-140 does not, on its own, end your TN eligibility. What matters is planning, since an officer reviewing a renewal or a new entry may weigh whether you still intend to stay temporarily. Timing and sequence deserve attention, especially around travel.

What is the best green card option for a Canadian TN holder?

There is no single best option. The right one depends on your credentials, whether an employer or your own record supports the case, and your timeline. Self-petition routes like the EB-2 NIW and EB-1A do not need an employer, while EB-2 PERM and EB-3 do.

How does travel or cross-border commuting affect a green card case on TN status?

Regular travel does not disqualify a green card case. Because an officer may weigh whether you still intend to stay temporarily at each admission, frequent re-entries during a pending petition warrant extra care and planning around the case timeline.

Do I need to switch to a category like H-1B before applying for a green card?

Switching is not required. Many Canadian professionals pursue a green card directly from TN status. Whether a change of category makes sense depends on your travel needs and individual circumstances, and it is a case-by-case decision.

Can a Canadian professional self-petition for a green card without an employer?

The EB-2 National Interest Waiver and EB-1A both allow a qualifying professional to self-petition, without an employer or labor certification. Whether a given case meets the standard depends on its individual facts.

Choosing the Right Path

Canadian TN holders have real, well-established paths to a green card. The right option depends on your credentials, timeline, and long-term goals, as well as careful planning to help protect your TN status throughout the process.