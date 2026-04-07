Green Card Approval Case Study: EB-2 NIW Software Engineer from Mexico Becomes a U.S. Permanent Resident

Colombo & Hurd secured green card approval for a software engineer from Mexico. His work helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the United States improve their technology systems, especially in the healthcare and financial sectors. The case moved through three stages: the initial EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) filing led by Immigration Attorney Allison McVey, a Request for Evidence (RFE) handled by Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni, and the final green card approval guided by Immigration Attorney Diego Menendez.

SMEs are a major part of the U.S. economy, but many still struggle to adopt new technology or find skilled IT professionals. Many rely on outdated systems or lack the resources to scale their operations, which limits growth and efficiency. Our client’s work directly addresses these gaps by helping businesses improve their systems, modernize their infrastructure, and operate more efficiently.

This case study explains how the legal strategy led to EB-2 NIW green card approval and explains the process of obtaining permanent residency.

Client Profile