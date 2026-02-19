Green Card Approval Case Study: EB-2 NIW Biomedical Engineer from Colombia Becomes a U.S. Permanent Resident

Biomedical Engineer
Medical equipment must work accurately every day in U.S. hospitals. When devices are not properly maintained or calibrated, patient care can be affected. Biomedical engineers play a key role in making sure diagnostic and surgical equipment stay safe and reliable.
Our client, a biomedical engineer from Colombia, built her career around improving how medical equipment is maintained and verified in real healthcare environments. Her practical work focuses on helping hospitals ensure that diagnostic equipment is tested, calibrated, and functioning correctly so doctors can rely on accurate results. Her long-term plan in the United States is to expand these standards and practices through an industry-based model that strengthens healthcare reliability.
Her permanent residency process moved through two phases at Colombo & Hurd. When United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a Request for Evidence (RFE), Partner and Immigration Attorney Anthony DeLucia prepared a response that clarified the endeavor and addressed the officer’s concerns directly. The EB-2 NIW I-140 was approved within three months of the RFE response, without premium processing. After the I-140 approval, Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the employment-based Adjustment of Status (AOS) process.
This immigration case study explains the petition strategy behind USCIS approval and the path to permanent residency.
Client Profile
Colombian Biomedical Engineer with 12 Years in Hospital Maintenance
Long before filing her EB-2 NIW petition, our client had already built a strong career that supported a national interest case. She began her career at a public hospital, performing preventive and corrective maintenance on surgical and diagnostic equipment. As her experience grew, so did her scope of responsibility. At one private clinic, she managed maintenance operations for the entire facility. She supervised dozens of staff members and ensured the clinic met safety and hygiene standards.
Her career reached a defining stage when she took on the challenge of leading a biomedical metrology laboratory. She later became Technical Director and was responsible for obtaining accreditation under the international standard governing calibration laboratories. That experience became central to her proposed endeavor in the United States. Her work led to improved hospital maintenance systems and earned recognition from experienced professionals in biomedical calibration and quality control.
For an EB-2 NIW case, the question is whether a professional is positioned to carry their work forward in a way that benefits the United States. In this case, the answer was grounded in years of progressive responsibility and a demonstrated ability to turn technical expertise into operational results. This strong background helped support her EB-2 NIW petition and showed USCIS she was well positioned to succeed in the United States.
The Challenge
RFE Requesting Clarification on National Importance and Economic Impact
After the initial filing, USCIS issued an RFE, wanting a clearer understanding of the proposed endeavor and the nature of its impact. “In responding to the RFE, we addressed the officer’s questions regarding how she would benefit the U.S. economically and from an employment perspective,”Attorney DeLucia noted. He also emphasized the response’s focus on the broader contributions she brings to the field, particularly her impact on improving how medical equipment is maintained and verified in real healthcare environments and on strengthening biomedical engineering practices and healthcare systems overall.
The Response Strategy
Demonstrating National Importance Through Medical Device Accuracy and Regulatory Compliance
Attorney De Lucia approached the response with two key goals. First, he directly addressed the economic and job-related questions raised in the RFE, including whether the petitioner’s proposed services would support U.S. job creation through business growth and whether her work would produce measurable economic benefit in the United States. Second, clearly articulate why the petitioner’s work met the national importance standard based on its impact within biomedical engineering and healthcare systems. Our legal team’s goal was to answer the officer’s questions thoroughly while showing how her work met the national importance requirement under the EB-2 NIW standard.
The Result
EB-2 NIW I-140 Approved Three Months After RFE Response Without Premium Processing
USCIS approved the EB-2 National Interest Waiver I-140 petition, which is a major milestone on the path to a U.S. green card. The approval came within three months of the RFE response and without premium processing. For a case that required additional clarification under the national importance standard, the timeline reflected a well-structured submission that addressed the officer’s concerns directly.
Green Card Approval
Employment-Based Adjustment of Status Approved Within 7 to 8 Months
After the EB-2 NIW I-140 approval and once visa availability opened, the case moved forward with the filing of an employment-based AOS application. Immigration Attorney Villagran guided this stage of the process, preparing and submitting the I-485 application with supporting documentation to USCIS. The filing allowed the client to remain in the United States while her green card application was pending.
From I-140 approval through final green card issuance, the case demonstrates how case management at each stage of the employment-based immigration process leads to a smooth and successful outcome.
Our client officially became a lawful permanent resident of the United States. This green card approval means she can now live and work permanently in the U.S., travel more freely, and build her career without visa restrictions. It is a major life milestone and a successful conclusion to her EB-2 NIW process.
What this Approval Enables
With lawful permanent residency, our client can move forward with the work described in her model plan for future activities. Her goal is to provide specialized metrology and maintenance services to medical institutions and testing and calibration laboratories in the United States. Her work focuses on strengthening technical processes and compliance systems, managing biomedical equipment under recognized quality standards, improving or building calibration and testing programs, and verifying that devices operate within acceptable performance ranges so diagnostic results remain reliable for patient care.
This green card approval gives her the long-term stability to expand her work in the United States and make a lasting contribution to healthcare systems nationwide.
Case Overview
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW), I-140
|Nationality
|Colombia
|Professional Field
|Biomedical engineer from Colombia
|Education
|Bachelor’s Degree in Biomedical Engineering
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Lead Attorney for I-140
|Attorney Anthony DeLucia
|Premium Processing
|No
|Post I-140 Step
|Employment-based Adjustment of Status (AOS), I-485
|AOS Attorney
|Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran
|Final Outcome
|Lawful permanent residency granted