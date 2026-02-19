Green Card Approval Case Study: EB-2 NIW Biomedical Engineer from Colombia Becomes a U.S. Permanent Resident

Medical equipment must work accurately every day in U.S. hospitals. When devices are not properly maintained or calibrated, patient care can be affected. Biomedical engineers play a key role in making sure diagnostic and surgical equipment stay safe and reliable.

Our client, a biomedical engineer from Colombia, built her career around improving how medical equipment is maintained and verified in real healthcare environments. Her practical work focuses on helping hospitals ensure that diagnostic equipment is tested, calibrated, and functioning correctly so doctors can rely on accurate results. Her long-term plan in the United States is to expand these standards and practices through an industry-based model that strengthens healthcare reliability.

Her permanent residency process moved through two phases at Colombo & Hurd. When United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a Request for Evidence (RFE), Partner and Immigration Attorney Anthony DeLucia prepared a response that clarified the endeavor and addressed the officer’s concerns directly. The EB-2 NIW I-140 was approved within three months of the RFE response, without premium processing. After the I-140 approval, Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the employment-based Adjustment of Status (AOS) process.

This immigration case study explains the petition strategy behind USCIS approval and the path to permanent residency.

Client Profile