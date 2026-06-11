The Greatest Trick- How a Hemp “Safety” Limit Outsources American CBD, Makes Americans Less Safe

In The Usual Suspects, Verbal Kint explains the final reveal of the film, and I stress the world “film”: “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.” I thought about that line while reading the latest from Washington on hemp because the looming federal change to hemp THC products is being sold as a modest consumer-safety measure — a sensible limit on how much THC can sit in a product on the shelf. That framing is the trick.

Look at how the rule actually operates and a different picture emerges: not a safety limit at all, but a shell game that pulls off something its proponents would rather you didn’t notice — effectively banning the manufacture of CBD on American soil while handing the business to foreign producers and the unregulated gray-market channels nobody can police. The greatest trick this law pulls may be convincing the country it’s a regulation when it functions as a ban — or even worse, an opportunity for only potentially dangerous product to make its way into the hands of some of our most vulnerable citizens.

If you’ve been following the hemp fight in Washington, you know the headline: A powerful House committee has declined to advance a set of amendments that would have prevented the scheduled federal recriminalization of hemp THC products from taking effect this November. Several of those amendments came from Republicans, and the House Rules Committee simply declined to let them reach a floor vote. President Trump, for his part, has signaled that Americans should retain access to full-spectrum CBD, and the administration has pushed to preserve access to full-spectrum CBD products while restricting the hemp products that pose genuine health risks. So far, that position hasn’t translated into a fix. We’ll leave the vote counting to others. What I want to flag here on Budding Trends is a consequence of the November law that I think is getting lost in the coverage — and it’s a big one.

But first, let me be clear to my friends who for whatever reason do not wish for there to be a thriving hemp industry in America. I am not taking a side in the hemp vs. no hemp debate or the hemp vs. marijuana debate. What I’m identifying is a fundamental flaw — which intentionally or not is deceiving American consumers — in a soon-to-be-implemented federal law, unless Congress acts to remedy this flaw.

Here’s the setup (spoiler alert, it’s a catch-22): Late last year, the president signed spending legislation (note, the hemp provision was contained within the bill that would determine whether a 40-plus-day government shutdown would end) that redefined legal hemp so that, after November 12, only products containing no more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container remain federally lawful. On its face, that reads as a limit on what ends up on the shelf — a finished-product standard. And most of the commentary has treated it that way: as a rule about the THC content of the thing the consumer buys.

But here’s the catch that I’d urge clients and policymakers to think hard about. CBD is not pulled from the plant in finished form. The domestic process of extracting and refining CBD — particularly the steps required to produce the full-spectrum and isolate products Americans actually use — routinely drives THC concentrations up before they come back down. Extraction concentrates everything in the plant, THC included; it is only through subsequent remediation and refinement that the THC is brought back below the legal threshold in the final product. In other words, the manufacturing pathway to a compliant, low-THC finished CBD product runs straight through intermediate material that exceeds the threshold.

That is where a finished-product framing becomes deceptive in practice. If federal law treats THC concentration as the line between lawful hemp and a controlled substance, and if that line can be read to reach the work-in-process material sitting in a tank on a manufacturing floor — not just the sealed product at the register — then the very act of making CBD in the United States arguably requires passing through a stage that the statute no longer protects. You cannot manufacture the compliant end product without temporarily creating the non-compliant intermediate. That is not a regulation of CBD. That is, functionally, a prohibition on manufacturing it domestically.

This is not a hypothetical concern dreamed up to scare people. Look at what the would-be fix tried to do. Rep. Andy Barr’s blocked amendment didn’t just tinker with the numerical threshold — it specified that THC be measured “on the finished consumer product and not on raw, floral material or any work-in-process material, including an unfinished hemp ingredient.” That language exists for a reason. Its drafters understood exactly the problem I’m describing: A threshold silent on work-in-process material can be turned against the manufacturing process itself. The fact that lawmakers felt the need to write an explicit work-in-process carve-out tells you that, without one, the exposure is real. And that amendment is precisely what didn’t get a vote.

The Fixes on the Table: A Crowded Field of Hemp Bills

The good news — and there is some — is that the blocked amendment is not the only vehicle in motion. As the November deadline has come into focus, members of Congress from both parties have filed a crowded slate of bills aimed at the problem, taking three broadly different approaches: delay it, replace it, or fix the definition. For anyone trying to handicap whether relief arrives before the deadline, it’s worth knowing what’s actually been introduced and what each measure would do.

Fix the definition (the direct fix). Barr’s Lawful Hemp Protection Act (LHPA), introduced May 28, 2026, as an amendment to the House version of the 2026 Farm Bill (H.R. 8646), contains the carve-out that matters most for domestic producers: It would redefine hemp around a higher delta-9 THC threshold measured specifically on the finished consumer product — not on raw, floral, or work-in-process material, including an unfinished hemp ingredient. That directly targets the ambiguity at the heart of this post, putting the measurement at the register rather than in the tank. The LHPA is also the most comprehensive of the bills, layering on a minimum purchase age of 21, mandatory safety testing and clean-manufacturing requirements, truth-in-labeling rules, FDA authority to recall or ban products containing too much THC or dangerous additives, a ban on synthetic cannabinoids, and an American-origin requirement. Its passage would most cleanly resolve the catch-22.

Barr’s Lawful Hemp Protection Act (LHPA), introduced May 28, 2026, as an amendment to the House version of the 2026 Farm Bill (H.R. 8646), contains the carve-out that matters most for domestic producers: It would redefine hemp around a higher delta-9 THC threshold measured specifically on the finished consumer product — not on raw, floral, or work-in-process material, including an unfinished hemp ingredient. That directly targets the ambiguity at the heart of this post, putting the measurement at the register rather than in the tank. The LHPA is also the most comprehensive of the bills, layering on a minimum purchase age of 21, mandatory safety testing and clean-manufacturing requirements, truth-in-labeling rules, FDA authority to recall or ban products containing too much THC or dangerous additives, a ban on synthetic cannabinoids, and an American-origin requirement. Its passage would most cleanly resolve the catch-22. Delay it (buy time). Rep. Jim Baird’s Hemp Planning Predictability Act (H.R. 7024), introduced January 13, 2026, would push the prohibition’s effective date back by two years. A delay doesn’t solve the underlying work-in-process problem, but it would keep the lights on for domestic manufacturers while Congress sorts out a durable framework — and it’s a smaller, more digestible ask than a wholesale rewrite. Rep. James Comer separately sought a one-year delay during the Farm Bill process.

Rep. Jim Baird’s Hemp Planning Predictability Act (H.R. 7024), introduced January 13, 2026, would push the prohibition’s effective date back by two years. A delay doesn’t solve the underlying work-in-process problem, but it would keep the lights on for domestic manufacturers while Congress sorts out a durable framework — and it’s a smaller, more digestible ask than a wholesale rewrite. Rep. James Comer separately sought a one-year delay during the Farm Bill process. Replace it (comprehensive framework). Rep. Morgan Griffith’s Hemp Enforcement, Modernization, and Protection Act (the “HEMP” Act, H.R. 7212), introduced January 22, 2026, would — like Barr’s bill — establish a full framework for legalizing and regulating intoxicating hemp cannabinoid products rather than banning them. Others are circling as well, including Senate proposals and amendments aimed at letting states opt out of the federal ban.

The sheer number of bills cuts both ways. On one hand, it reflects real, bipartisan recognition that the November definition is a problem in need of fixing. On the other, a crowded field is not the same as a consensus — competing vehicles can split support, and none of these has yet cleared the gauntlet from committee to the president’s desk.

Two cautions are worth stating plainly. First, the Farm Bill may be a poor vehicle for the rescue: The version that passed the House left the impending ban intact, and there is real doubt about whether the prohibitionary language on final-form products can be amended through that bill at all. Second, and more fundamentally, introduction is not enactment. Every one of these measures still has to survive a process in which the most relevant data point so far is that the Rules Committee already declined to let the most targeted fix reach a floor vote. A bill that fixes the work-in-process problem on paper does nothing for a manufacturer if it never becomes law before November.

So, what’s the practical upshot if November arrives with no fix? In my view, domestic CBD producers face a genuine dilemma. Continue manufacturing and you may be generating controlled-substance-level material at an intermediate stage, with all the federal exposure that implies. Stop, and you’ve ceded the market — ironically, to imported product or to the unregulated online channels. Either way, the irony is hard to miss: The administration has said it wants to preserve Americans’ access to full-spectrum CBD, yet the law on the books could, by operation of its own definition, make it functionally impossible to produce that very product here at home, leaving “access” to mean access to imported and unregulated supply instead.

I want to be clear about what this is and isn’t. Whether the November definition will in fact be enforced against work-in-process material — rather than only finished goods — is not yet settled, and reasonable lawyers can read the statute differently. It’s even reasonable to debate whether CBD should be manufactured or sold in the United States at all as a policy matter. But the situation facing hemp manufacturers “solves” one problem by creating a much more dangerous one. Because the current language of the impending law provides a sufficiently concrete risk, and the stakes for domestic manufacturers are high enough, the very types of responsible manufacturers in the industry that the government should be promoting are the very ones who will be least willing to assume the charitable reading. The whole point of the blocked carve-out was to remove the ambiguity. With that carve-out off the table for now, the ambiguity remains — and ambiguity, in a space where the downside is federal controlled-substance liability, is its own kind of answer.

We’ll keep watching the stand-alone hemp legislation that’s expected, the looming November deadline, and whether the administration’s stated desire to protect CBD turns into statutory text that actually does so — including, one hopes, language that accounts for how CBD is really made. If nothing else, surely we should have learned in the past decade of hemp law that the difference between what a law says and what a law does is where the real work lives.