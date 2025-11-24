Gratitude- Continuing the Conversation

Last week’s post gave me an opportunity to share my thoughts on how choosing to lead a business with a gratitude mindset can have a remarkably positive impact on the company’s performance, as well as on the people who work for or with the business. The post received positive feedback, and several readers expressed interest in learning how to bring more gratitude into their daily lives. Making gratitude a regular practice can be challenging, especially when life often feels overwhelming.

Fortunately, there are low-cost or free tools that can help you build a gratitude practice. Below are links to three different resources. The first is a short article from Teladoc Health that offers realistic steps for incorporating gratitude into your routine. The second is a YouTube presentation by Dr. Joseph Dispenza, titled 21 Days of Gratitude: Transform Your Life With This Powerful Meditation in 2025. The final resource is a book published earlier this year, The Gratitude Effect: Transform Your Life in Minutes a Day Through Mindful Appreciation, which presents a simple solution: dedicating just five minutes a day to mindful appreciation.

I hope you find these resources helpful, and I wish you a healthy and gratitude-filled holiday season. Please feel free to share comments about your own gratitude journey and let us know if you have resources that have been meaningful to you along the way.