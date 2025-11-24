Gratitude- Continuing the Conversation
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Last week’s post gave me an opportunity to share my thoughts on how choosing to lead a business with a gratitude mindset can have a remarkably positive impact on the company’s performance, as well as on the people who work for or with the business. The post received positive feedback, and several readers expressed interest in learning how to bring more gratitude into their daily lives. Making gratitude a regular practice can be challenging, especially when life often feels overwhelming.

Fortunately, there are low-cost or free tools that can help you build a gratitude practice. Below are links to three different resources. The first is a short article from Teladoc Health that offers realistic steps for incorporating gratitude into your routine. The second is a YouTube presentation by Dr. Joseph Dispenza, titled 21 Days of Gratitude: Transform Your Life With This Powerful Meditation in 2025The final resource is a book published earlier this year, The Gratitude Effect: Transform Your Life in Minutes a Day Through Mindful Appreciation, which presents a simple solution: dedicating just five minutes a day to mindful appreciation.

I hope you find these resources helpful, and I wish you a healthy and gratitude-filled holiday season. Please feel free to share comments about your own gratitude journey and let us know if you have resources that have been meaningful to you along the way.

Listen to this article

© 2025 Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JAIAJ Winding Way, LLC
Published: 21 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Microplastics Inc
Published: 19 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 20 Constitution BSD LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Contractor Sales & Services, LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN 348PINEVILLERD LLC AND ENERPRISE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN SKJ, LLC AND TRYON & GORMAN, LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tekton Artesian Springs LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 JENNIFER LANE CORP.
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN WESTERN CATTLE COMPANY LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Despite Vought’s Efforts to Dismantle the CFPB, Enforcement Will Continue – What Will It Look Like?
by: Rebeccah L. Bower , Jonathan R. Kolodziej
Beyond WARN- Federal Laws and Practical Considerations That Shape RIF Planning and Execution – Part 2
by: Josh Kleppin , Anne R. Yuengert
Treasury Department Announces Audit of Preference-Based Contracts and Task Orders
by: Gregory G. Marshall , Patrick R. Quigley
Stay Ahead of the Freeze- Your Employer’s Guide to ICE Compliance and Navigating Worksite Enforcement
by: Stephanie Goldfeld , Lily Rucker Othmer
Employers “Fall Back”- Amid Reductions in Force, Heed This WARN-ing – Part 1
by: Josh Kleppin , Anne R. Yuengert
2025 Update to the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines- A Streamlined Two-Step Process
by: Alexis D. Gregorian
Immediate EB-5 Filing Fees Reversion
by: Shae Armstrong , Paul I. Patton
Regulation B Revisited- CFPB Proposes Amendments Addressing Disparate Impact, Discouragement, and Special Purpose Credit Programs
by: Christy W. Hancock , Keith S. Anderson
Your Gratitude Journey- Now Is the Time to Lead with Appreciation in Running Your Business
by: Ladd Hirsch
Alabama Takes Step Closer to Issuing Medical Cannabis Dispensary License, Allowing Patients to Register for Program
by: Whitt Steineker
Comma Drama: How Tiny Punctuation Choices Can Swing Entire Coverage Battles
by: Deke Shearon
The Longest-Running Federal Government Shutdown Is Over – What Does That Mean for Telehealth Providers?
by: Evangeline O. Lalangas
The Long and Winding Road: Where Does the Hemp Industry Go from Here?
by: Whitt Steineker

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 