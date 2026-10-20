The Grateful Business Owner: Creating a Culture of Appreciation

As we enter this thankful season, it is a great time for business owners to implement a gratitude practice that creates the potential to transform their lives, their companies, and everyone who interacts with their businesses. A renowned teacher of gratitude practices, Dr. Joe Dispenza has said: “When we nourish and sustain gratitude, and give others the opportunity to do the same, we can touch—and change—so many lives. We can heal ourselves. We can heal others. We can, one person at a time, change the world.” I have been following Dr. Joe for the past two years and have seen the changes that arise organically when gratitude becomes a daily practice.

For those new to a gratitude mindset, it is not just a feel-good notion, and it can produce profound change and multiply our blessings. According to a 2024 Harvard Medical School study, gratitude enhances health, brings happiness and may even lengthen lives.

For the business owner, there are three constituencies to consider in expressing gratitude that are discussed in this post. Showing gratitude starts with the self, and from there it extends to the company’s employees, clients and the community in which the business operates. In each of these contexts, adopting a gratitude practice holds the potential to generate impactful change that can benefit everyone involved.

Leading with a Gratitude Practice

As the company’s leader, the business owner plays a vital role in setting the culture for the entire organization; therefore, for gratitude to become an integral part of the company’s DNA, the owner needs to lead by example. Rather than practicing gratitude becoming another item on the owner’s long to-do list, however, embracing gratitude will actually lighten the owner’s burden. Gratitude practices will unlock hidden opportunities, provide the owner with more clarity and bring more peace of mind. According to an article in Entrepreneurs’ Organization last year:

Study after study shows that gratitude helps people — and companies — become healthier, happier, and more successful. In a business setting, gratitude can strengthen mental health, deepen team loyalty, improve customer experience, and anchor leaders in clarity. It can also improve employee retention.

Fortunately, while gratitude practices can have dramatic impacts, the practices themselves are simple and easy. They can include beginning the day with a guided meditation for 10-15 minutes, making time each week (if not more often) to express gratitude to team members and the owner’s family members, or ending the day by jotting down a list of 10 things for which the owner is grateful. This is not elaborate or difficult. Yet, this gratitude practice will be noted and amplified by others in the owner’s orbit. When the owner displays a gratitude mindset consistently inside the company, as well as to family and friends, it truly can be transformative.

Gratitude Expressed in the Workplace

Once the business owner has developed a routine of daily gratitude practices, the next step is to create a culture of gratitude in the workplace. The research is clear that establishing an affirming workplace culture will improve the company’s productivity, reduce employee turnover, and help attract new employees to the company. The business case for gratitude in the workplace has been documented in numerous articles and books, including Leading with Gratitude, as quoted in an article in Forbes explaining the real-world benefits of practicing gratitude:

While few would deny that it is a nice thing for people to feel appreciated at work, is there an actual bottom-line benefit to organizations for fostering a gratitude culture in the workplace? In their new book, Leading with Gratitude, the authors lay out the case for the impact of gratitude on employee performance and state, “Workers want and need to know their work is appreciated. Showing gratitude to employees is the easiest, fastest, most inexpensive way to boost performance.” In its simplest form, an expression of gratitude costs nothing and only requires minimal time and attention. Leaders can also create an environment where everyone gets in on the action, leveraging the attention of every member of the team to ensure that all accomplishments get recognized.

Regarding specific steps the business owner can undertake to create a workplace culture that reflects gratitude, these practices were spelled out in an article from Gallup that focuses on the importance of employees receiving recognition.

Be genuine. As the saying goes, “Don’t be fake.” Giving disingenuous recognition not only undermines future recognition and team culture, but also how others see you.

As the saying goes, “Don’t be fake.” Giving disingenuous recognition not only undermines future recognition and team culture, but also how others see you. Be clear. Vague thank-yous don’t hold as much power as you might think. Providing a specific reason for your recognition gives it validity.

Vague thank-yous don’t hold as much power as you might think. Providing a specific reason for your recognition gives it validity. Be selective. Save some recognition for special occasions or exemplary work, but continue to regularly express appreciation in everyday interactions.

Save some recognition for special occasions or exemplary work, but continue to regularly express appreciation in everyday interactions. Be purposeful. Connect recognition to a specific action or project to validate the importance of the work being done, no matter how small.

Connect recognition to a specific action or project to validate the importance of the work being done, no matter how small. Be targeted. Discuss with managers or team members everyone’s preferences on praise and hold firm in those boundaries.

Discuss with managers or team members everyone’s preferences on praise and hold firm in those boundaries. Be concrete. Don’t just say it, do it. When possible, offer new opportunities, raises, or rewards specific to your team to drive home that recognition matters here.

The outcome of these efforts is clear. In a recent study by the American Psychological Association, researchers found that 93% of employees “who reported feeling valued said that they are motivated to do their best at work and 88 percent reported feeling engaged.”

Gratitude Toward Clients and the Community

The final constituency where the business owner can create opportunities to show gratitude is the outside world — clients and communities where the company is doing business. The ways to show clients appreciation are truly unlimited, but they include (i) sending handwritten notes of appreciation, (ii) hosting client appreciation events, (iii) arranging presentations for clients by speakers on topics of interest to their business, and (iv) sending personalized gifts during the holidays. A company that focuses on client engagement explained it this way:

A genuine appreciation goes far beyond a simple “thank you for your business,” though. It’s really about showing clients that you appreciate their trust and that the relationship is valued. A thoughtfully written thank-you message for customers can make a lasting impression. When people feel recognized and valued, they’re so much more likely to stay connected, refer others and continue supporting the business over time.

It is also helpful for companies to build strong relationships with and show appreciation for community partners. Again, this effort is not a thankless task, and instead, sincere community engagement efforts provide businesses with a competitive advantage. That point is emphasized by a Chamber of Commerce located in Pomona, California:

Community involvement is often treated as a goodwill effort, but for many local businesses it can also support long-term business growth. When a company shows up consistently in the places where customers, partners, and local leaders already gather, it builds familiarity that paid advertising alone may not create. In a city-driven business environment, that visibility can become a practical competitive advantage.

Conclusion

For the business owner who is ready to start a gratitude practice, now is the perfect time heading into the Thanksgiving season. First, begin the day with a gratitude meditation of 10-15 minutes (Dr. Joe has a bevy of free guided sessions on YouTube). Next, start a gratitude journal and write down a list of 10 things at the end of the day that provided a sense of gratefulness. Finally, make time at least once a week to express gratitude to others not for what they accomplished, but for their character, positive attitude and teamwork. The point is to make the person feel seen, heard and appreciated. Once these practices become a habit, it will become much easier to move to the next stage of bringing gratitude to the workplace and beyond.

If these practices take root, when Thanksgiving arrives next month, it will bring a deep sense of gratitude for the many blessings that have already been received, along with the ripple effect of making others feel appreciated for the blessings they helped to create.