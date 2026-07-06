Grace Period Ends July 19: What New Jersey E-Bike Owners Need to Know Now

In January 2026, Governor Murphy signed S4834/A6235 into law, establishing comprehensive licensing, registration, and insurance requirements for electric bicycles (“e-bikes”) in New Jersey. The new framework applies to all e-bike owners and operators—adults and minors alike. Under the law, riders have until July 19, 2026, to obtain an appropriate license and registration through the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (“MVC”) and come into full compliance. This alert summarizes what is covered, what you need to do, and the consequences of noncompliance.

Which E-Bikes Are Covered

Under the new law, “e-bike” refers to two distinct vehicle categories defined in N.J.S.A. 39:1-1. The first is a low-speed electric bicycle, a two-wheeled vehicle with fully operable pedals and an electric motor that assists while the rider is pedaling and stops assisting at twenty miles per hour. The second is a motorized bicycle (commonly called a moped), which includes pedal-assisted bicycles with (1) a gas helper motor under fifty cc, (2) an electric motor that assists while pedaling at speeds between twenty-one and twenty-eight mph, (3) an electric motor that propels the bicycle by throttle at up to fifteen mph, or (4) an electric motor capable of propelling the bicycle by throttle above fifteen mph but no more than twenty-eight mph. If your e-bike has a motor and pedals, whether pedal-assist only or throttle-equipped, it falls under one of these two definitions and is subject to the new requirements.

Who Must Comply and What They Must Do

Age and licensing. No person below the age of fifteen may operate any type of e-bike in New Jersey. Riders aged seventeen and older must hold either a valid basic New Jersey driver’s license or a motorized bicycle license or permit. Riders who are at least fifteen but less than seventeen years old must obtain a motorized bicycle license or permit—a standard driver’s license alone is not sufficient for this age group. There is a narrow exception for riders using shared-rental low-speed electric bicycles operated under a local-government contract, provided the rental company requires the rider to be at least sixteen years old.

Obtaining a permit and license. Applicants who do not already hold a valid New Jersey driver’s license must obtain an e-bike permit before they can be licensed. The process requires studying the applicable New Jersey Driver Manual (or e-bike manual), scheduling an initial permit appointment at an MVC office, presenting six points of identification, and passing knowledge and vision tests. After receiving a validated permit, the rider must practice during daylight hours and then schedule a road test between twenty and forty-five days later. At the road test, the rider must bring a registered e-bike with its plate sticker, a helmet, the validated permit, six points of identification, and proof of insurance if using a motorized bicycle. Upon passing, the rider takes the validated permit, identification, proof of address, and score sheet to a licensing center to receive the e-bike license.

Registration. All e-bikes, both low-speed electric bicycles and motorized bicycles, must be registered with MVC. To register, the owner must make an “E-BIKE: INITIAL REGISTRATION” appointment at a Vehicle Center, complete Form BA-49EB, present six points of identification (or a valid New Jersey driver license or non-driver photo ID), provide proof of ownership, and affix plate stickers to both sides of the front fork.

Insurance. If the e-bike qualifies as a motorized bicycle (i.e., it has a throttle or provides pedal-assisted speeds above twenty mph), the owner must obtain and maintain liability insurance and present proof of insurance at the time of registration. Low-speed electric bicycles (pedal-assist only, up to twenty mph) do not require insurance but must still be registered.

Parent/guardian considerations. If the applicant or registrant is under age eighteen and a parent or guardian is not physically present at the MVC appointment, a completed parent consent form is required. Riders under age seventeen must also wear a helmet at all times while operating an e-bike.

Potential Violations and Consequences

The legislation imposes specific obligations on riders and owners, and noncompliance carries real consequences. Under the new law, riders must carry and, upon request by a police officer, display their license or permit, registration certificate, and insurance identification card (if insurance is required). Failure to possess or display any of these required documents is a violation subject to a fine not exceeding $50.

Operating an e-bike without the required license or permit, failing to register the e-bike, failing to obtain insurance for a motorized bicycle, permitting a person under fifteen to operate an e-bike, or allowing a fifteen- or sixteen-year-old to operate without the required motorized bicycle license or permit are all violations of the statute. These violations also may expose riders and owners to additional consequences under New Jersey’s motor vehicle laws, including applicable duties and penalties under Chapter 4 of Title 39.