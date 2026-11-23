Governor Hochul Vetoes New York GRAS Disclosure Bill
Monday, November 23, 2026
- On November 20, 2026, New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed the Food Safety and Chemical Disclosure Act (S.1239/A.1556). The bill would have been the nation’s first state law requiring manufacturers to report self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) determinations to a state agency. As we reported last week, the bill was delivered to the Governor on November 13, which started New York’s 10-day constitutional review period.
- In her veto memorandum, Governor Hochul described food additive oversight as an area traditionally regulated at the federal level. She warned that the bill would impose substantial administrative burdens and costs on the State. She also pointed to recent federal actions that address many of the bill’s goals: FDA’s revocation of the authorization for FD&C Red No. 3, the agency’s efforts to increase food additive transparency, and FDA’s Proposed GRAS rule.
- The memorandum also objected to the bill’s ban on certain additives, including potassium bromate. According to the Governor, banning bromated flour could affect New York’s bread, pizza, and bagel industries and raise costs for manufacturers and consumers.
- The veto keeps New York from becoming the first state to require GRAS disclosure, but the issue is unlikely to go away. The bill passed both chambers with strong support, and lawmakers may return to GRAS disclosure or additive restrictions in future sessions.
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