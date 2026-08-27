Governor Abbott Directs the Texas Department of Insurance to Address Rising Property and Casualty Insurance Costs: What Insurers Need to Know Now

On August 24, 2026, Governor Greg Abbott issued a formal directive to Texas Insurance Commissioner Amanda Crawford, instructing the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) to take immediate administrative actions to address rising property and casualty insurance costs. Citing a 79% increase in the average Texas homeowners’ insurance premium since 2020 (from under $2,000 to over $3,500 annually), recently enacted insurance legislation, and current proposals for the 2027 legislative session, the Governor’s directive focuses TDI on taking near term action regarding insurer rating and underwriting practices, claims costs, and anti-fraud initiatives.

Importantly, TDI has been given a short window — until September 14, 2026 — to deliver formal recommendations to the Governor’s Office regarding additional immediate administrative actions and proposed statutory changes ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

I. Core Administrative Mandates to TDI

The directive instructs TDI to exercise its regulatory authority under Tex. Ins. Code § 31.002 (TDI’s duties to promote a stable market and protect policyholders) and Tex. Ins. Code Ch. 544 and § 2251 (governing excessive or unfairly discriminatory rates) to implement the following:

Mandatory Rating Consideration for “FORTIFIED” Roofs: Insurers must include a home’s “FORTIFIED” roof status in their rate-setting calculations.

Prohibition on Age-Based Underwriting: TDI must prohibit insurers from refusing to write or renew residential property policies based solely on the age of the property or individual components, specifically including roof age.

Banning “Price Optimization” via Bulletin: TDI is directed to issue a bulletin for all TDI-regulated products banning “price optimization” — defined in the directive as the practice of utilizing personal data unrelated to insured risk to set rates.

Establishment of an Insurance Fraud Task Force: A new task force will be created to target insurance fraud as a driver of premiums.

Claims-Cost Impact Study: TDI will study the impact of “excessive, unnecessary, and inflated claims costs” across Texas commercial auto, personal auto, and homeowners insurance markets.

II. Legislative Context: 2025 Retrospective and 2027 Outlook

The directive highlights four key pieces of legislation signed into law during the 2025 session:

House Bill (HB) 2067 established strict requirements for carriers to notify policyholders of the specific reasons why their coverage is being declined or canceled; Senate Bill (SB) 213 protected consumer choice by prohibiting insurers from requiring the bundling of residential and personal auto policies; SB 1238 eliminated the “widow penalty” in personal auto insurance; and SB 1644 addressed credit-based pricing by mandating that carriers use up-to-date credit scores if credit history is factored into premium rate calculations.

Looking forward to the 2027 session, Governor Abbott has previously announced that he will work with the Legislature to expand statutory consumer protections and curb premium hikes, including:

Establishment of a state-funded Texas Roof Fortification Program to mitigate wind and hail damage; and Statutory authorization allowing all auto insurers to consider good driving habits (telematics/behavioral rating) to reduce premiums.

III. Strategic Guidance: Action Items for Insurers

As TDI begins implementing these directives under a tight timeline, insurers operating in Texas should proactively take the following steps: