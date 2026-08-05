Government Contract Debriefings- How Contractors Can Get the Most Out of Every Debriefing

For government contractors, a debriefing is much more than a procedural step following an unsuccessful procurement. Although many debriefings are written, agencies often give oral debriefings, either in person or remotely by videoconference. A well-executed oral debriefing can provide invaluable insight into an agency’s evaluation, identify potential grounds for a bid protest, improve future proposals, and help contractors better understand how agencies perceive their strengths and weaknesses. Yet many contractors fail to maximize this opportunity by approaching debriefings passively rather than strategically.

Whether the debriefing is conducted under FAR Part 15, FAR Part 16, or another procurement authority, contractors should prepare for the process well before the agency schedules the meeting. The information obtained during a debriefing can influence not only whether to file a protest, but also how to compete more effectively in future procurements.

Why Government Contract Debriefings Matter

A debriefing serves several important purposes. First, it allows contractors to understand why their proposal was not selected (or, in the case of a contract awardee, why their proposal was selected). Second, it provides a degree of transparency into the government’s evaluation process. Third, it gives contractors an opportunity to identify procurement errors that may support a protest before the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the agency itself, or the United States Court of Federal Claims.

Equally important, a thoughtful debriefing can reveal proposal weaknesses that have nothing to do with legal error. Contractors often discover recurring issues involving proposal organization, staffing approaches, technical solutions, pricing strategies, or compliance with solicitation requirements. Learning these lessons can significantly improve competitiveness on future procurements.

Prepare Before the Debriefing Begins

The most effective debriefings begin long before the agency convenes the meeting. Contractors should carefully review the solicitation, amendments, evaluation criteria, proposal submission, award notice, and any available public information regarding the procurement.

The proposal team should conduct its own internal assessment before the debriefing occurs. Team members should identify portions of the proposal that may have raised evaluator concerns, areas where the solicitation left room for differing interpretations, and aspects of the evaluation that warrant clarification. This preparation enables contractors to ask focused, meaningful questions rather than reacting to information for the first time during the debriefing.

Understand What Information the Agency Must Provide

The scope of a debriefing depends on the procurement procedures that apply. Under FAR Part 15 negotiated procurements, agencies generally must provide substantially more information than in many other acquisition procedures. Contractors should understand what information they are entitled to receive, the information that they are not entitled to receive — and, thus, should not waste time seeking — and recognize when important evaluation information appears to be missing.

Although agencies are not required to disclose proprietary information, source selection deliberations, or another offeror’s confidential proposal information, they generally should explain the significant strengths, weaknesses, deficiencies, and evaluated advantages that formed the basis for the award decision. Contractors should also expect discussion of the overall evaluated cost or price and the rationale supporting the source selection decision where appropriate. Knowing what information should be provided helps contractors identify appropriate follow-up questions during the debriefing, if they are allowed.

Ask Specific Questions

As a general matter, in an oral debriefing, if questions are allowed, contractors should ask targeted questions tied directly to the evaluation criteria. Questions focusing on specific technical factors, past performance assessments, staffing evaluations, management approaches, transition plans, key personnel, or price evaluations often generate more useful information. Contractors should also ask the agency for a redacted version of the source selection decision document.

Similarly, if evaluators identified weaknesses or deficiencies, contractors should seek clarification regarding precisely what aspect of the proposal created the concern. Understanding whether the issue involved compliance, technical merit, proposal clarity, or evaluation interpretation can prove invaluable. Well-crafted questions also help preserve issues that may later become relevant in a bid protest. This approach is particularly important for in-person, advance, and follow-up debriefing questions in Department of Defense procurements, where the information obtained can directly impact a contractor’s ability to assess and pursue potential protest rights.

Listen Carefully for Inconsistencies

Sometimes the most valuable information comes not from what the agency intends to disclose, but from inconsistencies in its explanations. Contractors should carefully compare the agency’s oral statements with the written debriefing materials, source selection documentation when later obtained, solicitation requirements, and their own proposal. Inconsistencies may indicate evaluation errors, unequal treatment, unstated evaluation criteria, misleading discussions, or other procurement defects. Even seemingly minor inconsistencies may become significant when viewed alongside the administrative record during a protest.

Take Detailed Notes

Every participant attending the debriefing should take detailed notes. Agencies often provide information verbally that does not appear in any written materials. Those statements may later help explain evaluation decisions or identify issues that warrant additional investigation.

Immediately after the debriefing concludes, the contractor’s team should compare notes while everyone’s recollection remains fresh and consult with legal counsel. Consolidating observations promptly helps preserve important details that may later become relevant during a protest or future proposal development.

Evaluate Protest Options Promptly

One of the most important purposes of a debriefing is determining whether a bid protest may be appropriate. Not every disappointing evaluation reflects legal error. Agencies enjoy considerable discretion in evaluating proposals, and disagreements with evaluation judgments alone rarely justify sustaining a protest.

However, debriefings sometimes reveal potential unequal treatment, unreasonable technical evaluations, flawed price evaluations, misleading discussions, organizational conflicts of interest, unreasonable past performance assessments, or failures to follow the solicitation’s evaluation criteria.

Because GAO bid protest deadlines are often measured in days rather than weeks, contractors should consult experienced government contracts counsel immediately after receiving the debriefing if significant concerns arise. Waiting too long to analyze the debriefing may result in losing valuable protest rights.

Use the Debriefing to Improve Future Proposals

Even when a protest is not warranted, every debriefing provides valuable competitive intelligence. Successful contractors treat debriefings as part of a continuous improvement process. They analyze recurring evaluator comments across multiple procurements, identify proposal development trends, refine capture strategies, improve compliance reviews, and strengthen technical narratives. Over time, these lessons often become more valuable than any single procurement outcome because they improve proposal quality across an organization’s entire federal contracting portfolio.

Common Debriefing Mistakes Government Contractors Should Avoid

Many contractors inadvertently reduce the value of a debriefing by approaching it emotionally rather than strategically. A debriefing is not an opportunity to argue with evaluators or persuade the agency to change its decision. Award decisions have already been made, and confrontational exchanges rarely produce additional useful information.

Another common mistake is failing to include the right internal stakeholders. Proposal managers, capture personnel, pricing professionals, technical leads, and legal counsel often identify different issues based on their respective expertise. Having the appropriate team involved before and after the debriefing results in a more comprehensive analysis.

Contractors also should avoid assuming that a favorable debriefing means no protest grounds exist. Some procurement errors become apparent only after reviewing the administrative record during litigation. Conversely, contractors should not assume that every disappointing debriefing justifies filing a protest. An objective legal assessment remains essential.

Key Takeaways

Government contract debriefings remain one of the most valuable tools available to federal contractors. When approached strategically, they provide insight into agency decision-making, strengthen future proposals, identify potential procurement errors, and help contractors make informed decisions about whether to pursue a bid protest.

The contractors that derive the greatest value from debriefings do not simply attend the meeting and move on. They prepare carefully, ask focused questions, document every response, submit follow-up questions when permitted, evaluate potential protest issues promptly, and use the lessons learned to improve future competitive positioning. In today’s increasingly competitive federal marketplace, treating every debriefing as a strategic business opportunity rather than merely the conclusion of a procurement can provide a meaningful competitive advantage.