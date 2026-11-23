The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision invalidating tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) shifted the focus from whether the tariffs were lawful to how importers can recover duties paid. A pending appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit could affect whether importers may rely on a broad refund order or must pursue relief individually. For businesses awaiting refunds, the distinction matters.

Background

In February 2026, the Supreme Court held in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump that IEEPA does not authorize the president to impose tariffs. Refund proceedings followed in the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT). After issuing broad refund orders in another case in March, the CIT entered the injunction now on appeal on April 17, 2026. It directed U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to liquidate or reliquidate affected entries without IEEPA duties, including those of importers that had not sued. The consolidated appeals, V.O.S. Selections, Inc. v. Trump, concern the CIT’s refund authority and procedures, not the tariffs’ legality.

CBP also developed a refund process through its Automated Commercial Environment (ACE), the agency’s online processing portal. The first phase of its Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) system launched on April 20, 2026. According to CBP’s October 26, 2026, court filing, CAPE had validated approximately 44 million entries, accounting for nearly $138 billion in tariff refunds. Validation is not payment. The government previously estimated total IEEPA duty refunds at approximately $166 billion, covering more than 53 million entries for more than 330,000 importers.

Why Liquidation Status Matters

CAPE eligibility turns in part on how much time has elapsed since liquidation and whether the importer has an individual court order. Importers generally deposit estimated duties when goods enter the country. CBP later “liquidates” each entry, determining the final duties owed and whether the importer’s deposit was correct. CBP generally has 90 days to voluntarily reliquidate an entry, or recalculate its duties, under Section 1501, while importers generally have 180 days to file a protest. These periods serve different purposes, and neither is CAPE’s processing window nor an assurance that a protest will secure an IEEPA refund.

CBP generally requires an importer-specific injunction to process refunds for entries more than 80 days past liquidation. The plaintiffs say this cutoff allowed processing time within the government’s asserted 90-day voluntary-reliquidation limit. They dispute both that limit and the need for individual court orders. An entry could therefore fall outside CAPE’s window while the ordinary 180-day protest period remained open. Importers should check current CBP guidance for the treatment of their entries.

The Dispute Over Broad Refunds

The government states Trump v. CASA, a Supreme Court decision limiting court orders benefiting those outside a lawsuit, prevents the CIT from ordering refunds for every importer. It relies on Section 1585, which grants the CIT district-court powers. It argues that the CIT’s nationwide reach does not give it broader powers and that broader orders would raise constitutional concerns. It also says the refund order went beyond what was requested in the case it originated in. That case was later dismissed, and its importer had tried to withdraw even its request for an individual order. In the government’s view, Section 1501’s 90-day limit requires individual court orders for older entries. It says narrower orders would protect the businesses that sued without disrupting CBP’s other responsibilities.

Businesses seeking broad refunds rely on Section 2643(c)(1), which specifically authorizes the CIT to grant appropriate relief. They contend that this authority distinguishes the CIT from district courts and supports a single refund order and say that separate lawsuits risk unequal treatment of importers. They also point to Section 1520(a)(1), which authorizes refunds when the final duty calculation shows an overpayment. They argue that CBP can issue refunds without court orders and that the government reads the 90-day limit too narrowly. Even if CASA applies, the businesses say refunds limited to their own imports would not make them whole: They also paid tariff-related costs through suppliers and third-party importers. Businesses argue that separate lawsuits would waste resources and that the CIT’s order allows time for orderly processing rather than requiring immediate payment.

Practical Implications

According to the plaintiffs, the April 17 injunction remained suspended as to immediate compliance as of October 5. The government’s challenge does not establish that nonparty importers are ineligible for refunds. Nor does the broad order guarantee immediate payment. They have also sought certification of an injunction-only class covering importers with claims not eligible for CAPE processing and refunds. Their brief states that the government opposed certification and the motions remained pending on October 5.

A proposed class is not a certified class or an assurance that an individual claim is protected. Importers with ineligible entries, unresolved requests, or substantial duties outstanding should assess whether further action is warranted. Refund requests, validated entries, and funds received also may have different implications for cash-flow planning and for obligations to customers or other counterparties.

Recommended Actions for Importers

Reconcile IEEPA duties and refunds. Maintain an entry-level record of affected duties, refund submissions, validation status, and payments received. Identify unresolved entries rather than relying on aggregate figures. Retain entry summaries, proof-of-duty payments, liquidation information, refund submissions, and communications with CBP and customs brokers to resolve discrepancies or support an individual claim.

Maintain an entry-level record of affected duties, refund submissions, validation status, and payments received. Identify unresolved entries rather than relying on aggregate figures. Retain entry summaries, proof-of-duty payments, liquidation information, refund submissions, and communications with CBP and customs brokers to resolve discrepancies or support an individual claim. Check ACE access and CAPE status. Confirm that the business and its authorized customs representatives can access entry and refund information. Investigate discrepancies between internal records and CBP’s records.

Confirm that the business and its authorized customs representatives can access entry and refund information. Investigate discrepancies between internal records and CBP’s records. Review liquidation dates and CAPE eligibility. Track each entry’s liquidation date, refund status, and eligibility under current CAPE guidance. Distinguish the 80-day processing cutoff described by the plaintiffs, the government’s asserted 90-day voluntary-reliquidation limit, and the ordinary 180-day protest period. Consider other entry characteristics and applicable court orders.

Track each entry’s liquidation date, refund status, and eligibility under current CAPE guidance. Distinguish the 80-day processing cutoff described by the plaintiffs, the government’s asserted 90-day voluntary-reliquidation limit, and the ordinary 180-day protest period. Consider other entry characteristics and applicable court orders. Evaluate protective action. Consult trade counsel about a separate CIT action or other available procedural step, considering liquidation status, prior filings, deadlines, the amount at issue, and developments in the appeal. Do not assume the appeal preserves every individual claim or extends a deadline.

Consult trade counsel about a separate CIT action or other available procedural step, considering liquidation status, prior filings, deadlines, the amount at issue, and developments in the appeal. Do not assume the appeal preserves every individual claim or extends a deadline. Review customer and supplier agreements. Examine contracts that address tariff surcharges, duty reimbursements, and refund allocation. Determine whether a refund could trigger an obligation to share proceeds or adjust prior charges.

Examine contracts that address tariff surcharges, duty reimbursements, and refund allocation. Determine whether a refund could trigger an obligation to share proceeds or adjust prior charges. Monitor litigation and CBP guidance. Follow the Federal Circuit appeal, related CIT orders, proposed injunction-only classes, and CBP guidance. Watch for changes to the suspension of immediate compliance and CAPE eligibility.

Invalidating the tariffs did not resolve every question regarding the recovery of duties paid. Until the scope of relief becomes clearer, importers should track their entries, document outstanding amounts, and assess whether further action is needed to protect their position.