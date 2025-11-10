Google Agrees to $1.375 Billion Settlement as Texas Attorney General Continues Data Privacy Push
Monday, November 10, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On October 31, 2025, the Office of the Texas Attorney General announced the execution of a $1.375 billion settlement agreement with Google regarding privacy claims originating from two lawsuits filed by Texas against Google in 2022. The lawsuits concerned Google’s handling of data derived from geolocation, incognito browsing activities and biometric identifiers.

In the first lawsuit, Texas alleged violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, asserting that Google “systematically misled, deceived, and withheld material facts” about how Google tracked, used, and monetized geolocation data. Texas further alleged that Google deceptively captured information while users were in “Incognito” mode, continuing to track, collect and utilize data contrary to its public representations. The disclosures in Google’s own privacy policy were used to support the Deceptive Trade Practices Act claims.

The second lawsuit accused Google of collecting biometric identifiers, including voiceprints and facial geometry records, through Google Photos, Google Assistant and Nest Hub Max, in violation of Texas’ Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act (CUBI). Notably, the Texas Attorney General has previously used CUBI to curb use of Texans’ data without consent.

If the substantial size of the settlement does not catch your attention, the continued commitment and willingness of Texas to deploy every available tool in the privacy toolbox should.

© 2025 Bracewell LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bracewell LLP

FINRA Announces Targeted Review of Small-Cap Foreign Offerings
by: Joshua Klein , Russell W. Gallaro
“Special” Patent Update: USPTO Launches Pilot Program for Streamlined Claim Sets
by: Keith R. Derrington , Constance Gall Rhebergen
FERC Seeks Comments by November 14, 2025 on Proposed DOE Reforms to Accelerate the Interconnection of Large Loads
by: Joshua Robichaud , Catherine P. McCarthy
Coordinated & Far-Reaching New Sanctions on Russia Represent Strongest Yet as UK, US, & EU Push to End the War in Ukraine
by: Seth D. DuCharme , Mark Hunting
Stalemate in Washington: Shutdown Politics and Election Forecasts [Podcast]
by: Joshua C. Zive , Dylan Pasiuk
Venture Global Update - New Ruling Puts Spotlight on LNG Commissioning Provisions
by: John Gilbert , Alistair Calvert
Post Loper-Bright, D.C. Circuit Upholds FERC’s Interpretation of Power Facility Capacity Under PURPA
by: Faren M. Bartholomew , Boris Shkuta
Small But Mighty: An Update on the International Anti-Corruption Prosecutorial Taskforce
by: Mark Hunting , Seth D. DuCharme
Inside the Dubai International Arbitration Centre [PODCAST]
by: James P. Duffy IV
Texas Corporate Law Changes: What Businesses Need to Know
by: William S. Anderson , Gabbie Hindera
The Lobby Shop- Tariffs on Trial: Rick Woldenberg’s Fight at the Supreme Court [Podcast]
by: Paul Nathanson , Joshua C. Zive
The Lobby Shop - Shutdown Showdown [Podcast]
by: Joshua C. Zive , Liam P. Donovan
Bracewell Explains – Speed to Power - Using Associated Natural Gas to Power Data Centers [Video]
by: Bracewell Policy Resolution Group (PRG)

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 