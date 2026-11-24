On November 20, 2026, the full (read: en banc) 5th Circuit in State of Texas v. Blanche declared that the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) could not be enforced against the state of Texas because the U.S. House of Representatives violated the Quorum Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

In reaching its decision, the 5th Circuit found that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the House allowed absent members to vote via proxy when it passed legislation (the “act”), which included the PWFA. Of the 427 total votes cast both for and against the act, 226 votes were cast by proxy. A nine-member majority of the 5th Circuit held that a quorum cannot be reached by proxy. Because there was no quorum, the 5th Circuit affirmed an injunction barring federal enforcement of the PWFA, for example, by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Department of Justice, against the state of Texas.

Eight judges dissented on the basis that the majority decision misread the Quorum Clause and took issue with the fact that the relief did not apply to the entire act and only to the enforcement of the PWFA against the state of Texas, especially when Texas accepted funds and benefitted from the act.

While the injunction itself was only granted as to the state of Texas, the court’s ruling basically invalidates the PWFA within the 5th Circuit, which compromises Texas, Louisiana, and Misssissippi. That does not mean that other courts will not follow suit. The case is likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court.

Because the decision only prohibits the federal government from enforcing the PWFA against the state of Texas, private employers, even those in the 5th Circuit, should be hesitant to immediately abandon PWFA requirements. A more cautious approach, especially because other federal, state, and local laws might apply, is for employers to continue providing accommodations to employees and applicants with known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions.

Employers should remain aware of ongoing developments under the PWFA, which has faced increased scrutiny and which may be subject to further legislation. It is also anticipated that the EEOC will be issuing updated PWFA guidance in the near future.