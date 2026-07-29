GOLD EAGLE Takes Flight: White House Launches AI-Enabled Cybersecurity Clearinghouse

On 14 July 2026, the White House announced the launch of “GOLD EAGLE,” a new public-private clearinghouse designed to coordinate the discovery, validation, and remediation of cybersecurity vulnerabilities across US critical infrastructure using frontier artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. GOLD EAGLE is being implemented by the Department of the Treasury (Treasury), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Department of War (DOW), in voluntary collaboration with industry partners. The initiative was directed under Section 2(d) of Executive Order 14409, “Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security,” which President Trump signed on 2 June 2026.

Taken together, EO 14409 and the GOLD EAGLE initiative reflect the Administration’s effort to pair AI-driven innovation with a more centralized, government-coordinated approach to cyber defense that relies on structured, voluntary public-private collaboration among AI developers, critical infrastructure operators, and federal agencies.

The firm previously analyzed EO 14409 in detail—including its prohibition on mandatory AI licensing, its classified “covered frontier model” benchmarking process, and its criminal-enforcement provisions—in our 4 June 2026 alert, Balancing Innovation and Risk—President Trump’s Executive Order Aims to Review Security Implications of High-Risk AI Models. This alert focuses on GOLD EAGLE, the first significant operational step taken under the EO’s cybersecurity-clearinghouse directive, and what it signals for companies engaging with the initiative.

Why This Matters

GOLD EAGLE represents the first operational implementation of the AI cybersecurity strategy set forth in EO 14409. By placing AI-assisted vulnerability discovery and remediation at the center of a coordinated public-private initiative, the Administration is signaling that frontier AI will play an increasingly important role in federal cyber defense efforts. For companies that develop AI models, operate critical infrastructure, or hold sensitive data, this raises immediate questions about how vulnerability information will be shared with the government, how quickly remediation will be expected, and what obligations (if any) will attach to voluntary participation.

Because EO 14409 also directs agencies to develop a framework for identifying covered frontier models and to negotiate voluntary pre-release government access to such models, AI developers should be monitoring both tracks—the vulnerability-coordination function embodied in GOLD EAGLE and the separate, still-developing framework for frontier-model evaluation and early government access.

Key Points

AI-Enabled Clearinghouse

Coordinates AI-assisted vulnerability discovery, validation, and remediation.

Voluntary Participation

No mandatory reporting or licensing requirements.

Financial Sector Focus

Treasury’s public statements suggest an early emphasis on financial institutions.

Implements EO 14409

Represents the first operational implementation of Section 2(d).

Frontier-Model Framework Continues Separately

GOLD EAGLE does not alter the EO’s Section 3 process.

Criminal Enforcement Unchanged

Existing DOJ priorities remain in effect.

Protections May Be Temporary

Core information-sharing protections under CISA 2015 are currently authorized only through 30 September 2026.

Background: Executive Order 14409’s Cybersecurity Directives

GOLD EAGLE implements Section 2(d) of EO 14409, which directed Treasury—in consultation with the National Cyber Director, the Secretary of War (through the Director of the National Security Agency), and DHS (through the Director of CISA)—to form an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse within 30 days of the order, in voluntary collaboration with the AI industry and critical-infrastructure operators. Section 2 of the EO also directed several parallel, 30-day cyber-defense actions: hardening of National Security Systems and DOW information systems, and new CISA Binding Operational Directives to expedite defense of civilian federal systems, expand AI-enabled defensive tools, and facilitate access to cybersecurity tools—including, where appropriate, covered frontier models—for agencies, state and local authorities, and critical-infrastructure operators such as rural hospitals, community banks, and local utilities.

The EO’s separate frontier-model framework—including the classified benchmarking process for covered frontier models and the voluntary pre-release access framework under Section 3—runs on a 60-day clock and is not implicated by the GOLD EAGLE announcement. That framework is addressed in our 4 June 2026 alert.

GOLD EAGLE: What We Know So Far

The White House’s 14 July 2026, announcement indicates that GOLD EAGLE is operational, stating that it has “begun to intake and prioritize identified cybersecurity vulnerabilities from across industries and sectors, coordinate scanning verifications, and ultimately ensure the security of our nation’s software and networks.” Public statements accompanying the announcement emphasize several themes:

Speed and Scale

Officials describe GOLD EAGLE as bringing a “wartime footing” to vulnerability remediation and enabling patching “at a speed and scale never seen before” by using frontier AI to reduce duplicative scanning and accelerate triage.

Public-Private Structure

The initiative was built together with “open-source software partners and American critical infrastructure companies,” and is framed as a continuing partnership rather than a one-time deliverable.

Cross-Sector Reach

Although Treasury’s public remarks point to an early emphasis on financial institutions, the White House release frames GOLD EAGLE as covering critical infrastructure sectors broadly, consistent with CISA’s and DOW’s roles in the initiative.

As of this writing, the Administration has not released implementing guidance detailing how companies can engage with GOLD EAGLE, what data-sharing or confidentiality protections apply to vulnerability information submitted to the clearinghouse, or how prioritization decisions will be made. We expect additional operational detail—potentially through CISA Binding Operational Directives contemplated by EO 14409—in the near future. Until that guidance is issued, organizations should carefully evaluate the legal implications of sharing vulnerability information with the clearinghouse, including confidentiality protections, contractual obligations, privilege considerations, applicable statutory information-sharing protections, and the potential regulatory use of shared information.

The Coordination Pipeline: GOLD EAGLE, VINCE, and Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute

Importantly, GOLD EAGLE’s coordination pipeline relies in part on an existing platform. GOLD EAGLE is a separate platform that receives and aggregates AI-generated vulnerability reports and then routes select ones to the Vulnerability Information and Coordination Environment (VINCE) for coordinated disclosure. VINCE is a coordinated-vulnerability-disclosure platform built and operated by the CERT Coordination Center (CERT/CC) within Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute (SEI). CERT/CC has served as a coordinator of software-vulnerability disclosure since 1988, and VINCE has served since 2020 as the web-based successor to CERT/CC’s decades-old, email-based coordination process. Notably, VINCE is already the intake and coordination platform for CISA’s Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure Program.

This two-platform architecture matters for companies evaluating GOLD EAGLE. What is genuinely new is the GOLD EAGLE platform itself—including its interagency clearinghouse governance and its use of frontier AI to ingest, deconflict, and prioritize vulnerabilities at scale—together with the pipeline that routes select findings into VINCE for coordinated disclosure. The downstream coordination mechanics within VINCE, including the ability to submit reports (in some cases anonymously) and to engage directly with vendors and coordinators through a common platform, are established workflows with a documented track record rather than untested infrastructure. CERT/CC and CISA already rely on a shared, nonnumeric prioritization methodology—Stakeholder-Specific Vulnerability Categorization—for triaging vulnerabilities by urgency.

A University FFRDC at the Center: Structural and Legal Implications

SEI is not an ordinary government contractor. It is a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) operated by Carnegie Mellon and sponsored by the DOW under FAR 35.017. That structure is significant here precisely because the FFRDC model is designed to let government and industry entrust an independent, conflict-free organization with sensitive and proprietary information. FFRDCs must operate in the public interest with objectivity and independence, must remain free from organizational conflicts of interest, and are generally barred from competing with private industry—conditions intended to let companies share sensitive data knowing it is insulated from competitive misuse or public release. The decision to anchor GOLD EAGLE in a university FFRDC is therefore not incidental; it reflects a deliberate choice of a legal structure purpose-built to serve as a trusted custodian of vulnerability information.

That structure also raises questions worth watching. First, cross-agency tasking: SEI’s FFRDC sponsor is the defense establishment, yet GOLD EAGLE is led by Treasury, and FFRDCs may perform work for nonsponsoring agencies only under limited authorities and where the work is not otherwise available from the private sector—so the vehicle through which Treasury directs work to a defense-sponsored FFRDC may shape how the program operates. Second, data access and segregation: because FFRDCs enjoy access to government and supplier data beyond that of a normal contractual relationship, submitters should understand what SEI personnel can access and how that information is safeguarded. Third, disclosure to the sponsor: FFRDCs owe full disclosure of their affairs to the sponsoring agency, which may interact in complex ways with submitters’ confidentiality expectations.

The Threshold Question: What Legal Protections Attach to Voluntary Submissions?

GOLD EAGLE’s voluntary, no-mandate design puts a threshold question before any organization considering participation: what legal protections attach to the information it submits? The principal source is the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 (CISA 2015), which—when its conditions are met—provides liability protection, an exemption from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), antitrust protection, and protection against waiver of legal privilege for cyber-threat information shared with the federal government.

Two cautions are essential. First, these protections are not permanent. CISA 2015 lapsed on 30 September 2025, was restored through a series of short-term extensions punctuated by additional brief lapses, and is currently authorized only through 30 September 2026—under three months after GOLD EAGLE’s launch. Absent further congressional action, the protections that make voluntary sharing attractive could lapse just as the program scales. Second, the protections are conditional and do not attach automatically. Whether a submission routed through a university-operated platform qualifies as sharing with the federal government for CISA 2015 purposes—and whether it must move through the designated federal sharing process to trigger the protections—should not be assumed. Organizations should structure submissions accordingly and should separately evaluate the Protected Critical Infrastructure Information program, which offers its own protections against FOIA disclosure and regulatory use for validated critical-infrastructure submissions.

Protection for the other side of the exchange—the researchers and finders who report vulnerabilities—rests on a different and more fragile footing. The operative safeguard is the Department of Justice’s policy, set out in the Justice Manual at Section 9-48.000 and revised in May 2022, directing federal prosecutors to decline charges under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act for good-faith security research. That policy makes an open-intake model workable, but its limits bear emphasis: it is prosecutorial policy rather than a statutory safe harbor, it confers no private right and does not bind civil litigants, and it can be revised by any administration. State computer-crime statutes are unaffected. Companies that operate their own disclosure programs, and the finders who use them, should account for these boundaries rather than assume blanket immunity.

Industry Impacts

Financial Institutions

Given Treasury’s role and Secretary Bessent’s remarks, banks and other financial institutions should expect to be an early point of engagement for GOLD EAGLE outreach, particularly regarding vulnerability scanning and remediation coordination for systems supporting the financial sector.

Critical Infrastructure Operators

Energy, telecommunications, transportation, healthcare, and utility operators—especially smaller entities such as rural hospitals, community banks, and local utilities identified in EO 14409 itself—may see expanded access to AI-enabled cybersecurity tools and services facilitated through CISA, alongside new expectations regarding vulnerability reporting and remediation timelines.

AI Developers

Companies developing advanced or potentially covered frontier AI models should track the separate benchmarking and voluntary-access framework required under Section 3 of EO 14409, which could affect how models are evaluated for cyber-relevant capabilities and how early, confidential government access to pre-release models is negotiated.

Open-Source Software Maintainers

The White House’s release specifically credits “open-source software partners” as part of GOLD EAGLE’s foundation, suggesting open-source maintainers and foundations may be asked to participate in scanning, disclosure, or remediation coordination alongside commercial industry partners.

Coordinated-Disclosure Program Operators

Companies that already operate their own coordinated vulnerability disclosure or bug-bounty programs will need to reconcile those processes with a federal coordination layer, including potential overlap in intake, conflicts in disclosure timing and embargo periods, and questions about how a vendor’s own remediation timeline interacts with GOLD EAGLE prioritization.

Government Contractors

Contractors supporting federal civilian, national security, or defense information systems should anticipate new or updated cybersecurity requirements flowing from the CISA Binding Operational Directives and Department of War directives called for under EO 14409, including potential expectations around AI-enabled defensive tooling.

Recommended Next Steps

Organizations should consider the following as GOLD EAGLE and EO 14409 implementation proceeds:

Inventory the business units, systems, and data most likely to be implicated by vulnerability-coordination or scanning activity under GOLD EAGLE, particularly for financial-services and critical-infrastructure operations;

Review current vulnerability-disclosure and patch-management processes against the speed and prioritization model GOLD EAGLE is designed to enable;

For AI developers, assess whether models under development could approach a covered frontier model designation, and monitor the forthcoming classified benchmarking process and voluntary access framework under Section 3 of EO 14409;

Monitor for forthcoming CISA Binding Operational Directives and any published guidance on how to engage with GOLD EAGLE, including expected confidentiality and data-handling protections for shared vulnerability information;

Assess whether vulnerability submissions can be structured to qualify for the protections of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015, and calendar its 30 September 2026 sunset;

Map the contractual, nondisclosure, and privilege implications of routing vulnerability information through a third-party, university-operated platform rather than directly to a federal agency;

For contractors and others that work with federally funded research and development centers, monitor the vehicle through which Treasury directs work to a defense-sponsored FFRDC;

Consider engaging now with Treasury, CISA, or DOW points of contact where a company already has an established relationship, particularly for financial institutions and critical-infrastructure operators; and

Incorporate GOLD EAGLE and related AI-cybersecurity policy developments into enterprise risk management, vendor management, and government-relations planning.

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