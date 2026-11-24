Rethinking staffing models is becoming more complex in Asia as employers balance costs, AI impacts and country-specific obligations. In this episode, Jackson Lewis’ Maya Atrakchi asks her L&E Global Alliance colleagues Bernadette How and Ivana Chatterjee about key restructuring considerations for the talent hub of Singapore and the workforce powerhouse that is India. Together, they identify potential pitfalls and offer the practical guidance and planning strategies needed for effective, compliant reductions-in-force.

Transcript

Maya Atrakchi

Of Counsel, Jackson Lewis

Thanks for being with us today. My name is Maya Atrakchi from Jackson Lewis's International Practice Group. This is L&E Global and Jackson Lewis's Workplace Restructuring podcast. This is our third episode. In the past, we've discussed global strategies for restructuring and reductions in force. And today we're diving deeper specifically into Asia.

I have my amazing colleagues here from L&E Global, Ivana, who sits in India, and Bernadette, who sits in Singapore, and they are here to have a very practical and engaging conversation with you about the key takeaways and best practices for restructurings in their region. Take it away, Ivana and Bernadette. We are hoping for a wonderful conversation.

Bernadette How

Senior Associate, Clyde & Co

Thank you, Maya. I'm Bernadette How, a Singapore-qualified lawyer from the employment and immigration team at Clyde & Co Singapore. We are the Singapore member of the L&E Global Alliance. We regularly advise employers on a range of Singapore employment matters, ranging from workforce restructuring and retrenchment to various employee relations matters.

Ivana Chatterjee

Counsel, Khaitan & Co

Thank you, Bernadette. Hi, I'm Ivana Chatterjee, counsel with Khaitan & Co, the India member of the L&E Global Alliance. Khaitan & Co is a national-level law firm with a presence across India. We regularly advise a variety of clients on employment-related matters, including restructuring, compensation, transaction-related matters, and anything an employer needs from us.

How

Thanks, Ivana. I'm excited to have our discussion today. We can start by looking at what is driving restructuring exercises in practice. In your experience, are there any particular common business reasons you have observed to be driving workforce restructuring in India today?

Chatterjee

In the Indian market, the primary reason for workforce restructuring remains cost optimization, with companies looking to optimize their costs and find ways to cut corners. That remains the primary reason today. Of course, there are other reasons, such as business downturns and post-merger or post-transaction downsizing that we often notice.

With the Labour Codes coming in, we're also noticing some downsizing because of the regulatory changes being introduced, as those have cost implications. The newest one would be the use of automation and artificial intelligence (AI), with a lot of companies heavily downsizing in India because they are relying more on AI and automation. These are a few factors in the Indian market. I'm happy to hear how things are panning out in Singapore and what employers are doing.

How

I would agree with many of the points you raised. We see many of the same drivers in Singapore, including the cost management and consolidation you mentioned. For Singapore especially, because Singapore tends to be a regional hub, restructuring locally is often part of a wider regional or global reorganization rather than an exercise driven solely by developments within the Singapore business itself.

That brings us to the legal considerations when implementing those decisions. One misconception we often hear is that employers can simply terminate employees by giving notice or paying salary in lieu of notice. Ivana, is that usually the case in India, or are there additional legal considerations employers should keep in mind?

Chatterjee

Bernadette, the laws regarding workforce restructuring in India are fairly nuanced. To give you a brief understanding of how our employment laws function, we have two categories of employees in India: workers and non-workers.

Workers receive far more statutory protection in terms of redundancy or social benefits compared to non-workers. A non-worker is typically somebody with managerial decision-making authority, whereas workers are generally independent contributors with minimal decision-making powers. They are more protected under the law, and the redundancy and workforce restructuring laws are different for workers and non-workers.

For non-workers, you don't need a business reason. You can follow what the contract says, pay the notice period dues, and go ahead with the redundancy exercise according to your business requirements. But when it comes to workers, there are requirements under the law that you need to follow. They are statutorily protected. There is a concept of retrenchment under Indian law, and it lays down certain terms and conditions, including the compensation you need to provide, which is over and above the contractual compensation. There are also certain notifications you need to make.

It is fairly nuanced. It is not as simple as giving notice and going ahead with a termination letter. There are a lot of considerations, including how to strategize, how to proceed, and whether a one-size-fits-all approach can be taken for the entire workforce. A lot of thought needs to be given before we approach such matters. The misconception that you can go ahead and terminate is not true.

How

I agree. In Singapore, it's the same. Notice alone may not be enough where termination forms part of a retrenchment. There would also be additional requirements, similar to what you mentioned for India. In Singapore, the equivalent would be tripartite guidance, under which employers have to comply with certain best practices, provide retrenchment benefits, and meet notification requirements.

Notice may bring the employment contract to an end, but it does not necessarily address all the requirements arising from a restructuring.

Chatterjee

Interesting, Bernadette. That takes me to the next topic I wanted to discuss with you. In Singapore, is there something under the law that guides employers on which roles need to be made redundant or selected for a workforce restructuring exercise, or is it completely business-driven?

How

How we would usually approach it is that we would generally recommend that the employer first consider what the organization will look like after the restructuring. For example, which activities will be discontinued, which functions will be consolidated or perhaps relocated to a different jurisdiction. Once that future structure is clear, the employer can identify which roles will be affected or reduced.

If it is a stand-alone role being removed, the position is generally more straightforward. The more complex situation is where several employees perform the same or similar roles, but the employer needs fewer employees after the restructuring. In this situation, the employer would need to apply objective and consistent selection criteria.

The appropriate criteria will depend on the needs of the business, but they need to be objective and consistent. They could include the employees' relevant skills, experience, qualifications and performance. The important point is that the criteria should reflect the needs of the future organization and should be applied fairly and consistently. Would this be similar in India as well?

Chatterjee

Yes, to an extent. There has to be an objective selection process and objective criteria. But there is something under the law for the worker category of employees, who are protected by a principle called LIFO, or last in, first out. For workers who are similarly placed in terms of pay grade, skills, and designations, the law requires you to follow the last-in, first-out rule.

This means the person who joined last should be selected for the retrenchment or redundancy exercise rather than a more experienced, tenured employee. Of course, there are exceptions where you can justify a reason to depart from this rule.

In terms of non-worker employees, objective criteria matter. As long as you don't discriminate or try to maliciously remove somebody, you have flexibility under the law.

It's interesting how different countries within Asia can have such varied laws. From what I hear, Bernadette, there is no requirement to have different kinds of stipulations for different categories of the workforce, as compared to how India functions. It's a very interesting perspective. Clients with a presence in different jurisdictions, perhaps Singapore and India, can gain a lot of perspective from this.

This brings me to my last question: What common mistakes do you usually see your clients or other industry players making in this area? How are those issues playing out in the market?

How

Thank you. There are a few recurring mistakes that we tend to see in Singapore. One would be starting by identifying the affected individuals rather than starting with the finished business structure in mind. Sometimes, when the business starts with a particular individual in mind rather than first working out what the future organization will look like, this can create inconsistencies and risks if the roles identified for removal do not align with the needs of the restructured business.

Another common issue is having an inconsistent explanation for termination of employment. Sometimes the explanation given to affected employees is not entirely consistent. To give you an example, the internal documents that document the business decision may say the role is being removed as part of a restructuring. But when it comes to giving the employee an explanation, the person speaking with the employee, perhaps someone in human resources (HR) or the line manager, may give a slightly different explanation, citing reasons such as performance or conduct. Different people within the business may communicate the decision in different ways and frame it differently.

The problem is that even where the restructuring is genuine, inconsistencies can create quite a bit of confusion, raise questions about the real reason for the decision, and potentially raise wrongful dismissal risk. Connected to that, we sometimes see employers fail to distinguish a restructuring from performance management.

If the real concern is poor performance, then that employee's potential termination should be managed as a performance matter. But if the role is genuinely redundant, the communication should focus on the business decision and the removal or reduction of that role. Intermingling the two can complicate the employer's position.

Another common mistake is that employers may overlook procedural or financial obligations. By and large, Singapore as an employment jurisdiction is fairly employer-friendly, but there are still procedural and financial obligations in place. This could include failing to notify local authorities within the required timeframe where notification requirements apply or, if there is a collective agreement in place, failing to abide by its terms.

Another one that we see, and this will be my last point, is insufficient planning around the communication and implementation of the reduction-in-force exercise. Restructuring is a legal exercise, but it is not only a legal exercise. It is also about the soft side, including whether employers consider who will communicate the decision, how the decision will be communicated, when access to systems will be removed, and what support can be offered to affected employees.

Do you see similar issues arising in practice in India, or is there anything you would want to highlight from an Indian perspective?

Chatterjee

In India, I'll go back to my previous response, where I said that we have two categories of employees, workers and non-workers, and the classification doesn't depend on their designation but on the job functions they perform. The primary thing before a restructuring exercise is to have your categorization in place, so you can identify your workers and non-workers and understand the entitlements of each employee.

A lot of times, we see employers go wrong here and undertake this classification based only on the designation rather than the actual duties. It is a tedious task to go through each employee's job responsibilities. We see this misclassification, and it has critical implications because the whole process is driven by this classification. The entitlements and notification requirements are driven by this workforce categorization.

If that goes wrong, your settlement compensation and compliance obligations also go wrong. This is a major area where employers make mistakes. Before we start any reduction exercise or restructuring, we always ask employers to get this data in place before they plan and strategize further.

Atrakchi

Perfect. Ivana and Bernadette, thank you so much. That was so insightful and so practical for our viewers. We hope this was helpful. We hope you see that even though there are quite a few local nuances, the global strategy and how you approach RIFs are very similar, regardless of jurisdiction. We are here to help and guide you through all your reduction-in-force needs.

Tune in to our next episode in the series, which will represent another region of the world and focus specifically on reductions in force and how to navigate them effectively and efficiently. Thank you so much.