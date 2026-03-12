The Global Race on PFAS Regulation: What US Companies Need to Prepare For Now — A Conversation with Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D. and Carla N. Hutton [Podcast]
Thursday, March 12, 2026
This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with my colleagues, Carla N. Hutton, Senior Regulatory Analyst for B&C, and Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D., DABT, Senior Toxicologist/Regulatory Scientist for B&C and The Acta Group (Acta®), our consulting affiliate. We discuss the relentless pace of state per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) regulations. For those expecting a slowdown, think again.

Perhaps in response to perceived inaction at the federal level, over half the states are engaged in PFAS notification and restriction regulations. This is unsurprising. Perhaps what is surprising is how different state restrictions are and how difficult it is to prepare for and understand how to comply with each. We seek to lessen the confusion by discussing the state of PFAS restrictions, focus on key state differences, and offer a few tips on staying ahead of the PFAS curve.

