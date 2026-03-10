Global Entry Remains Suspended: Update for International Travelers
Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On Feb. 22, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it would suspend Global Entry arrival processing nationwide due to the ongoing partial federal government shutdown.

DHS announced the suspension as part of a broader set of emergency measures designed to conserve funding and personnel during the lapse in appropriations. According to DHS, limited resources have required the department and its agencies to prioritize core national security and life-safety operations. As a result, it has paused programs considered facilitative rather than critical.

As of the date of this blog, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck remains operational. Domestic security screening procedures have not changed, but TSA has indicated that it may reassess operations if staffing pressures increase as the shutdown continues.

DHS has not set forth a clear timeline for when Global Entry services will resume. DHS has stated that normal operations will return once congressional funding is reinstated. Until then, international travelers should consider building additional time into arrival plans, especially if connecting onward to domestic flights.

Manage Travel Timing Accordingly

For those traveling internationally in the coming weeks, flexibility and realistic timing will be key. Travelers may wish to monitor updates directly from DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as conditions may evolve depending on the duration of the shutdown.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

EU Industrial Accelerator Act Introduces New Conditions for Strategic Foreign Investments
by: Dr. Lucas Wüsthof , Dr. Christoph Enaux
Italy Introduces a Unified Authorization Procedure for Data Centers Under New Energy Decree
by: Carlo Scaglioni
The Netherlands Strengthens Foreign Investment Screening and Merger Control Framework
by: Robert Hardy , Chazz Sutherland
Court Sanctions Highlight Potential Risks of Using Unchecked AI in Litigation
by: Kathryn C. Cole
Treasury Department and IRS Propose Digital Asset Broker Regulations
by: Pallav Raghuvanshi
Bringing Order to Orbit- FCC Grapples With Licensing Space-Based Data Centers
by: Kathryne C. Dickerson , Liam F. Fulling
SEC Provides Relief to Certain FPI Directors and Officers from New Section 16(a) Reporting Obligations
by: Barbara A. Jones , Marc M. Rossell
Texas Business Court Grants Summary Judgment and Enforces “Texas Shootout” Buy-Sell Clause
by: Craig Duewall
Can Plaintiffs Plead Their Way Out of Texas Business Court?
by: Dale Wainwright , Steven Higginbotham
Customs Proposes Process to Issue IEEPA Tariff Refunds Following CIT Decision
by: Laura Siegel Rabinowitz , Madeline Orlando
Delaware Corporate Law: Observations on 2025 and Outlook for 2026
by: Nathan P. Emeritz , Diane N. Ibrahim
Court of International Trade Orders IEEPA Tariffs to Be Refunded
by: Laura Siegel Rabinowitz , Robert Mangas
Gettin' Salty Episode 71: 2026 Legislative Roundup: State Budgets, Data Center Tax Trends & Digital Tax Developments [Podcast]
by: Nikki E. Dobay

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 