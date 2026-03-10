Global Entry Remains Suspended: Update for International Travelers

On Feb. 22, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it would suspend Global Entry arrival processing nationwide due to the ongoing partial federal government shutdown.

DHS announced the suspension as part of a broader set of emergency measures designed to conserve funding and personnel during the lapse in appropriations. According to DHS, limited resources have required the department and its agencies to prioritize core national security and life-safety operations. As a result, it has paused programs considered facilitative rather than critical.

As of the date of this blog, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck remains operational. Domestic security screening procedures have not changed, but TSA has indicated that it may reassess operations if staffing pressures increase as the shutdown continues.

DHS has not set forth a clear timeline for when Global Entry services will resume. DHS has stated that normal operations will return once congressional funding is reinstated. Until then, international travelers should consider building additional time into arrival plans, especially if connecting onward to domestic flights.

Manage Travel Timing Accordingly

For those traveling internationally in the coming weeks, flexibility and realistic timing will be key. Travelers may wish to monitor updates directly from DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as conditions may evolve depending on the duration of the shutdown.