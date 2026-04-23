Global Data Protection Insights
Thursday, April 23, 2026
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Our Global Data Protection Insights newsletter distills the most important regulatory, enforcement, and litigation developments from Australia, Europe, China, the United States, and beyond into one concise, practitioner-authored resource. Whether you are navigating new HIPAA cybersecurity requirements, children's privacy obligations, or cross-border data transfer rules, this newsletter gives you the clarity and context to act with confidence.

In This Issue

Industry Focus

  • US Healthcare and Cybersecurity

Featured Articles

  • US Children's Privacy and Age Assurance: Insight From the FTC's Workshop and State Legislation
  • Australia: Age Assurance Technology Reaches Maturity

From the Floor

  • IAPP UK Intensive 2026 Update

Enforcement and Regulatory Updates

  • Australia
  • China
  • European Union
  • United Kingdom

US National Security Feature

  • The DOJ Data Security Program: A National Security Rule, Not a Privacy Rule

Litigation Corner

  • South Carolina's Age-Appropriate Code Design Act: A New Frontier for Private Rights of Action in Data Privacy

View Global Data Protection Insights Here

Further contributions to this post by Guillermo S Christensen, Eric F Vicente Flores, Martin A Folliard, Tre A Holloway, Alice MacHenry, Stephanie Mayhew, Noirin M McFadden, Rob Pulham, Isabella F Sparhawk, Clarita I Sullivan, Amigo L Xie

Copyright 2026 K & L Gates

Current Public Notices

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