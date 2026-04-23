Our Global Data Protection Insights newsletter distills the most important regulatory, enforcement, and litigation developments from Australia, Europe, China, the United States, and beyond into one concise, practitioner-authored resource. Whether you are navigating new HIPAA cybersecurity requirements, children's privacy obligations, or cross-border data transfer rules, this newsletter gives you the clarity and context to act with confidence.

In This Issue

Industry Focus

US Healthcare and Cybersecurity

Featured Articles

US Children's Privacy and Age Assurance: Insight From the FTC's Workshop and State Legislation

Australia: Age Assurance Technology Reaches Maturity

From the Floor

IAPP UK Intensive 2026 Update

Enforcement and Regulatory Updates

Australia

China

European Union

United Kingdom

US National Security Feature

The DOJ Data Security Program: A National Security Rule, Not a Privacy Rule

Litigation Corner

South Carolina's Age-Appropriate Code Design Act: A New Frontier for Private Rights of Action in Data Privacy

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Further contributions to this post by Guillermo S Christensen, Eric F Vicente Flores, Martin A Folliard, Tre A Holloway, Alice MacHenry, Stephanie Mayhew, Noirin M McFadden, Rob Pulham, Isabella F Sparhawk, Clarita I Sullivan, Amigo L Xie