Global Data Protection Insights
Thursday, April 23, 2026
Our Global Data Protection Insights newsletter distills the most important regulatory, enforcement, and litigation developments from Australia, Europe, China, the United States, and beyond into one concise, practitioner-authored resource. Whether you are navigating new HIPAA cybersecurity requirements, children's privacy obligations, or cross-border data transfer rules, this newsletter gives you the clarity and context to act with confidence.
In This Issue
Industry Focus
- US Healthcare and Cybersecurity
Featured Articles
- US Children's Privacy and Age Assurance: Insight From the FTC's Workshop and State Legislation
- Australia: Age Assurance Technology Reaches Maturity
From the Floor
- IAPP UK Intensive 2026 Update
Enforcement and Regulatory Updates
- Australia
- China
- European Union
- United Kingdom
US National Security Feature
- The DOJ Data Security Program: A National Security Rule, Not a Privacy Rule
Litigation Corner
- South Carolina's Age-Appropriate Code Design Act: A New Frontier for Private Rights of Action in Data Privacy
View Global Data Protection Insights Here
Further contributions to this post by Guillermo S Christensen, Eric F Vicente Flores, Martin A Folliard, Tre A Holloway, Alice MacHenry, Stephanie Mayhew, Noirin M McFadden, Rob Pulham, Isabella F Sparhawk, Clarita I Sullivan, Amigo L Xie
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