GETTING TO KNOW YOU: FCC Publishes New KYC Rules NPRM in Federal Registrar– Proposes Requirements to Validate Customers on Carriers and VSPs and $2,500.00 Fines
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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David Casem–the CEO of Telnyx– spoke on stage at the Law Conference of Champions last week and questioned the need for KYC requirements for carriers.

Telnyx famously blasted the FCC for attempting to fine it more than $4MM for allegedly failing to act reasonably in allowing bad actors onto its network. Telnyx argued at the time the Commission had failed to set forth any guidelines in terms of what reasonable KYC procedures looked like.

Fast forward to today and the Commission seems to be heeding Casem’s observation.

Today the commission published its proposes rules requiring carriers to validate customer identity and retain customer records prior to permitting users onto their networks. See 2026 WL 1284762 (F.C.C.)
Federal Communications Commission (F.C.C.)
Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking
IN THE MATTER OF ADVANCED METHODS TO TARGET AND ELIMINATE
UNLAWFUL ROBOCALLS RULES AND REGULATIONS IMPLEMENTING
THE TELEPHONE CONSUMER PROTECTION ACT OF 1991
CG Docket Nos. 17-59, 02-278
FCC 26-27
Released: May 1, 2026
Adopted: April 30, 2026
Comment Date: (30 days after date of publication in the Federal Register)
Reply Comment Date: (60 days after date of publication in the Federal Register)

Comment due date is June 10, 2026.

You can read the full NPRM here: 1 – IN THE MATTER OF ADVANCED METHODS TO TARGET AND ELIMINATE UNLAWFUL ROBOCALLS (1)

Couple of interesting call outs:

  1. Commission will require all carriers to validate customer identity and retain records;
  2. Commission will require some level of confirmation effort by the carrier of the information provided;
  3. Commission may require “Risk-Based Re-verification” in instances where the user is misbehaving; and
  4. Commission proposes fine of up to $2,500.00 per call when KYC cannot be demonstrated.

Eesh.

Steep penalties. Vague standards. Could be bad.

I commend the FCC for trying to get to the root of the robocall problem– get the fraudsters off the network before they get on. Nice work! But let’s hope people come forward and respond to the Commission’s questions so the Commission gives us clear and workable standards.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

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