GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 87 | Portland’s Proposed Massive Increase to the CEO Pay-Ratio Surtax — and Oregon’s Other Tax Debates [Podcast]
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On the latest episode of the GeTtin’ SALTy podcast, host Nikki Dobay welcomes back guest Jeff Newgard of Peak Policy to discuss a proposal to sharply increase Portland’s CEO pay-ratio surtax, which was enacted in 2017. While the surtax has always raised legal and constitutional issues, the proposed increase is likely to renew those concerns, resulting in potential litigation and budget implications.

They also examine the proposed clean-energy surcharge (similar to the Portland CES) in Eugune, Oregon, the state’s proposed annual financial-assets tax, and a universal-health-care plan that could bring significant new taxes.

Throughout, they consider how voter fatigue and questions about local taxing authority may shape what happens next.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Weather Technology Company
Published: 4 November, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fellowship Logistics Group, LLC
Published: 4 November, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY 363 SALE: Newly Issued Equity in Milwaukee Hotel
Published: 29 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: NarcX Solutions Inc.
Published: 29 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CHS Holdings Group LLC
Published: 27 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tarpon Avenue Holdings, LLC
Published: 27 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Multi-Location Flexible Workspace & Membership Club
Published: 27 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ARTICLE 9 SALE: Enterprise Software Business
Published: 26 October, 2026
UCC Public Sale Notice – Adjournment
Published: 22 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Brass Works Urban Renewal Company, LLC
Published: 2 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 