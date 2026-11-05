GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 87 | Portland’s Proposed Massive Increase to the CEO Pay-Ratio Surtax — and Oregon’s Other Tax Debates [Podcast]

On the latest episode of the GeTtin’ SALTy podcast, host Nikki Dobay welcomes back guest Jeff Newgard of Peak Policy to discuss a proposal to sharply increase Portland’s CEO pay-ratio surtax, which was enacted in 2017. While the surtax has always raised legal and constitutional issues, the proposed increase is likely to renew those concerns, resulting in potential litigation and budget implications.

They also examine the proposed clean-energy surcharge (similar to the Portland CES) in Eugune, Oregon, the state’s proposed annual financial-assets tax, and a universal-health-care plan that could bring significant new taxes.

Throughout, they consider how voter fatigue and questions about local taxing authority may shape what happens next.