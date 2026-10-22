GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 86 | Is Public Law 86-272 Still Relevant? Joyce, Finnigan, and New State Tax Challenges [Podcast]
Thursday, October 22, 2026
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On this episode of Greenberg Traurig’s GeTtin’ SALTy podcast, host Nikki Dobay and guest John Ormonde explore recent developments involving Public Law 86-272 and the limits it may place on state income-taxing authority. 

They explain the difference between Joyce and Finnigan apportionment approaches, discuss why the Massachusetts Appellate Tax Board found that the state’s Finnigan rule conflicted with 86-272, and consider potential implications for combined groups and other states.

Their conversation also covers state treatment of internet activities and other services under 86-272, California’s underground-regulation ruling, a Maine liquor case, and whether the statute’s protections could extend beyond sales of tangible personal property. 

Nikki and John wrap up with a discussion of their favorite wine regions.

Tune in!

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